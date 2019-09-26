The laser marking technology will ease the recycling process for flexible polyethylene (LDPE, LLDPE) packaging film

Image: A laser marked flexible packaging. Photo: courtesy of Clariant.

Swiss speciality chemicals company Clariant has partnered with pigment supplier Merck and resin producer SABIC to develop laser-marking technology and materials to improve for flexible packaging.

For the new laser-marking technology, SABIC provided the polymer technology designed to deliver the properties required in the film packaging while Merck offered laser-sensitive Iriotec pigments and marking expertise.

Clariant said it has developed the additive masterbatch formulations for use in the film extrusion process.

Laser-marking technology eliminates the use of paper labels

The technology is designed to ease the recycling process for flexible polyethylene (LDPE, LLDPE) packaging film and help in eliminating paper labels.

Clariant Additive Masterbatches — Laser global product manager Chun-Yip Pang said: “There is growing demand for clean, high-quality recycled PE.

“And, while recycling rates for PE films continues to increase, there are still a number of challenges that need to be overcome.

“This collaboration is focused on eliminating the printing ink used for tracking, shelf-life, bar codes and other variable information that must be placed on almost any package on the market. Less ink means less contamination when it comes to recycling.”

Clariant said it plans to present several examples of laser-marked packaging films and pouches at the K 2019, which is scheduled to be held from 16-23 October at Messe Dusseldorf in Germany.

Claimed to be permanent and resistant to water, oil, grease or fatty foods, the marks can be applied to the surface of a mono-layer film, or a laser-sensitive layer can be placed behind a laser-transparent surface layer.

The firm noted that the additives offer enhanced contrast and allow high-speed marking.

Earlier this month, Clariant has launched a range of 25 organic pigments for biodegradable plastics for brand owners and manufacturers of packaging and consumer goods.

The new organic pigments offer more colour options and the boost the appeal of organically recyclable packaging. They are developed for polymers which comply with the European Norm 13432 requirements for packaging recoverable through industrial composting and biodegradation.