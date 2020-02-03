Following the completion of the deal, CCL Industries plans to integrate Eti-Textil into its Apparel Labeling Systems business of Checkpoint, a developer of RF and RFID based technology systems

CCL Industries plans to expand its business with new acquisition. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Canadian label and packaging maker CCL Industries has agreed to acquire Ibertex Etiquetaje Industrial and Eti-Textil Maroc, collectively known as Eti-Textil, in a deal worth about $19.6m.

Based in Spain, Eti-Textil is engaged in producing different kinds of labels and provides identification and coding solutions to the textile, apparel/clothing, shoe and leather industries. The firm also has affiliates in Morocco, China and Bangladesh.

Upon completion of the deal, which is subject to customary closing adjustments, CCL Industries plans to integrate Eti-Textil into the Apparel Labeling Systems (ALS) business of Checkpoint, which develops RF and RFID based technology systems.

CCL Industries president and CEO comments on the acquisition

CCL Industries president and CEO Geoffrey Martin said: “Eti-Textil offers our combined customers a full range of labelling products and services, including RFID, while adding to our ALS operational footprint in the important geographies of Iberia and North Africa.

“Eti-Textil’s management will also be a strong and highly experienced addition to the ALS global leadership team.”

In January this year, CCL Industries signed a binding agreement to acquire Polish biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film producer Flexpol for nearly $22m.

Flexpol, which was established in 1996 by Petrochemia Płock, produces transparent BOPP film, which includes heat sealable properties with an antifog effect on both sides.

The firm also manufactures plain transparent BOPP film without sealable layers for general purposes, as well as transparent BOPP film without sealing layers for self-adhesive tapes.

Additionally, the company manufactures metallised BOPP film, pearlised-white BOPP film for labels and pearlised-white BOPP film with heat sealable properties on both sides.

CCL Industries is engaged in providing speciality label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers.

It is a converter of pressure sensitive and speciality extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets.

Employing more than 20,000 people, the firm operates over 170 production facilities in 40 countries.