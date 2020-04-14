Case Paper has acquired the former API Laminating operation of Steel Partners in Osgood

Case Paper has acquired laminating and coating facility in Indiana. (Credit: Case Paper)

Case Paper has acquired the laminating and coating facility in the Midwest of the US, in a bid to expand its business operations in the region.

The company has completed the acquisition of the former API Laminating operation of Steel Partners in Osgood, Indiana.

Under the deal, the acquired facility’s general manager and the majority of the office and plant employees have joined the Case group under the new name Case Makes.

Case Makes’ 117,000ft² facility is said to complement to Case Paper’s six national converting and distribution facilities.

The facility is also strategically situated near to Cincinnati of Ohio, Louisville of Kentucky and Indianapolis of Indiana.

Case Paper president and CEO Robin Schaffer said: “Prior to the acquisition this site had become our most reliable partner in terms of communication and quality.

“This is a true testament to the employees and processes they currently have in place, and the reason why this is a perfect fit for Case Paper and our long term vision to consistently add value to customers through inventories, converting equipment, locations, and people.”

In July 2018, Case Paper acquired US-based Winter Bell, which is specialised in converting paperboard for both contract clients and direct sale.

Based in High Point of North Carolina, Winter Bell Converting supplies paper and packaging components to its customers.

Founded in 1943, Case Paper is a private distributor and converter of paper and board for the printing and packaging industries.

The company has divisions in California, Pennsylvania, New York, Illinois, Texas, Florida, and North Carolina.