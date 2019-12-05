The new container for fresh food packaging is available in the North American market

Image: Cascades produces cardboard food tray from 100% recycled fibres. Photo: courtesy of Cascades.

Packaging solutions provider Cascades has introduced a new cardboard food tray made from 100% recycled and recyclable material.

Available in the North American market, the new container for fresh food packaging is made from 100% recycled fibres collected from post-consumer sources.

The fully recyclable and certified cardboard food tray is in line with the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) standards.

Cascades’ new cardboard food tray features water-based barrier coating, which provides protection against humidity and improves packaging efficiency without negatively affecting the recyclability of the cardboard.

The patented coating is said to be a recyclable and compostable replacement solution for traditional wax or plastic-based applications mostly used in cardboard food packaging.

According to the company, the “made in Canada” packaging solution meets the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requirements.

The new cardboard tray can be used for packaging fruits, vegetables and proteins

The new cardboard tray, which maintains a rigid form when refrigerated, is a suitable solution for packaging fruits, vegetables and proteins.

The water-based barrier of the board enables to protect the freshness of foods and reduce food waste.

Cascades Specialty Products Group president and chief operating officer Luc Langevin said: “This innovative product sits beautifully with our extensive line of efficient eco-friendly food packaging.

“Unique and current, this tray allows tons of fibres to be diverted from landfills. Together with our customers, we strive to make positive efforts to create a circular economy.”

With more than 90 production units in North America and Europe, Cascades provides eco-friendly recycling, hygiene and packaging solutions. Established in 1964, the company employs around 11,000 staff.

In May this year, Cascades Sonoco, a joint venture of Cascades and Sonoco Products Company, has opened an expanded facility in Birmingham, Alabama, US.

The expanded facility is used for the production of the water-based functional coating solution to create recyclable, repulpable and compostable containers.