Image: Officials from Carlson and Koenig & Bauer during the ribbon cutting ceremony of the Koenig & Bauer Rapida 105 PRO press. Photo: courtesy of Koenig & Bauer AG.

US-based Carlson Print Group has invested in a Koenig & Bauer Rapida 105 PRO six-colour press to boost its operations.

The new 41-inch press, which was unveiled at Carlson Print Group’s Minneapolis facility, is expected to provide the firm with high-end packaging opportunities and expand its print product offerings.

Carlson Print Group chief executive officer Darren Carlson said: “We are proud to reveal our latest investment—our Rapida 105 PRO press—which will play a key role in producing our attention-grabbing and inventive work for our wide variety of nationwide clientele in the Fortune 100 to 500 list of businesses.

“By investing in the new Koenig & Bauer press, we are accommodating our firm’s rapid growth and increasing our capacity for our valued clients that require bold, unique printed products by utilizing unique materials and special effects.”

The new press provides at least 25% reduction in make-ready time for Carlson Print

Koenig & Bauer said that the new press will provide Carlson Print with at least 25% reduction in make-ready time compared to that of its existing press.

Carlson sales manager Earl Guinter said that the Rapida 105 PRO will increase the company’s productivity by at least 30% or higher.

The press delivered to Carlson features a trio of superior colour control systems including ErgoTronic Color Control, ErgoTronic LAB, QualiTronic Color Control.

The colour control is designed to ensure the printed product maintain enhanced colour consistency from the beginning of their production to the end.

Additionally, the press features QualiTronic ColorControl inline measuring equipment, which allows operators to measure every single sheet and execute automatic colour correction.

Koenig & Bauer, in a statement, said: “In-depth round table discussions were held with all facets of the organization on Carlson’s high growth and how the new press will support its diverse, high-quality product portfolio that is unique to the marketplace.”

