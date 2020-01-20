The new enzyme engineering research centre will focus on plastic recycling and biosynthesis

The new enzyme engineering research centre will work on plastic recycling and biosynthesis (Credit: Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay)

French green chemistry company Carbios and Toulouse Biotechnology Institute (TBI) have collaborated to establish a research centre for enzymatic engineering.

Carbios has entered into a strategic alliance with INSA Toulouse via TBI, which is a mixed research unit.

The new enzyme engineering research centre, dubbed PoPLaB (Plastic Polymers and Biotechnologies), will work on plastic recycling and biosynthesis.

Carbios scientific director Dr Alain MARTY said: “The creation of this laboratory represents several years of fruitful research devoted to the discovery and optimization of enzymes for the degradation and synthesis of polymers.

“This laboratory will benefit from state-of-the-art equipment in terms of enzyme modelling and understanding of plastic hydrolysis molecular mechanisms, high-throughput enzyme evolution platforms, all based on highly qualified researchers.”

The new laboratory to focus on plastic applications

Designed specifically for engineering and plastic applications, the new laboratory will be opened on 28 January at INSA Toulouse.

In 2016, Carbios established a subsidiary called Carbiolice, which mainly focuses on PLA (polylactic acid) biodegradation.

Carbiolice was created in partnership with Limagrain Ingrédients and the SPI investment fund run by Bpifrance.

Carbios has also joined as the member of the INSA Toulouse Foundation, an initiative that facilitates coordination between the two entities.

Carbios CEO Jean-Claude said: “Carbios wishes to actively support the INSA Foundation because more than a vision, we share a common ambition: To contribute through innovation and research to a sustainable world that is respectful of our shared environment.”

In February 2019, Carbios produced first PET-bottles from 100% recycled plastic waste by using its advanced bio-recycling technology. Carbios claims that its technology enables to produce sustainable plastic products for brand-owners and consumers.

Carbios has manufactured PET-bottles made with 100% purified Terephthalic Acid (rPTA) via enzymatic bio-recycling of plastic waste.

Established in 2011, Carbios developed two industrial bioprocesses, including biodegradation and the bio-recycling of polymers. Since its inception, the company secured funding from European venture capital firm Truffle Capital.