Komori announced that Capital Printing has purchased a five-colour Komori Lithrone 40-inch press with coater (GL540C) and Komori’s LED UV curing system.

Image: Capital Printing has purchased five-colour Komori press with coater and LED UV curing system. Photo: courtesy of Pixabay.

The company, celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, is the second largest commercial printer in Austin, offering mailing, fulfillment, prepress and bindery services.

After a careful evaluation of several press manufacturers and their press capabilities, Capital Printing invested in the GL540, making it the second Komori press on its production floor and Capital Printing the first company in Austin to install a new 40-inch press in over a decade.

“In our extensive research deciding which press to add, the tipping point for us was Komori’s robust LED UV curing system. Without a doubt, we wanted to increase our speed to market, but most presses are fast. It was the economic and productivity difference of Komori’s LED above all others that sold us,” said Sib Deliberato, operations manager at Capital Printing.

“Once I saw the speed of the GL540C, which prints at 15,000 sheets per hour, coupled with the competitive advantages made possible by having LED UV technology, we were very excited to invest in this press.”

As an industry veteran of 40 years, Deliberato immediately recognized that the addition of Komori’s LED UV technology would make it possible for the sales staff to win work over the competition and create more revenue opportunities. He knew the ability to print on virtually any substrate, as well as exchange the dull look that can come from traditional inks for the high-gloss appearance of LED inks, would be a game-changer in the unique applications they could now produce.

Capital Printing is the only commercial print provider in its area to offer this expanded capability. “Everybody can print, but not everybody can deliver these spectacular images on matte or gloss or even silk like the GL540C with LED can.”

An additional key driver in the decision to add this advanced technology to the GL540C included its ability to deliver a bindery-ready sheet, making it possible to get projects out the door in record speed. “Before we installed this press, I would have jobs on the floor waiting to go to bindery,” said Deliberato.

“Not any more. The gains in productivity have been amazing. The bottom line is that economics, technology and the proven reliability of the Komori presses were the key factors in our decision to stay with Komori and its LED solution. We couldn’t be happier.”

“The benefits of the GL540C with Komori’s LED UV system are many—for both Capital Printing and its customers—given its ability to produce dramatic special effects on a variety of substrates, while still significantly improving efficiency and job turnaround times,” said Mark Milbourn, vice president of sales at Komori America. “Capital Printing’s decision to choose Komori positively reflects the strong partnership our two companies continue to enjoy.”

Source: Company Press Release