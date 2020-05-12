The C-P GreenStream flexible packaging line enables to minimise the amount of material entering the waste stream

C-P Flexible Packaging has introduced new sustainable packaging portfolio. (Credit: C-P Flexible Packaging)

C-P Flexible Packaging has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of new C-P GreenStream sustainable packaging solutions.

The new flexible packaging line has been produced using post-consumer recycled content, recyclable materials, compostable materials, downgauged materials, and materials derived from renewable resources.

Designed to be in line with a circular economy, the C-P GreenStream line of flexible packaging solutions enable to minimise the amount of material entering the waste stream.

The new sustainable packaging line also offers options, which enable post-consumer recycled content to re-enter the stream of source materials.

The new packaging line includes flexible packaging materials with over 40% PCR resin

The C-P GreenStream portfolio is comprised of flexible packaging materials with more than 40% post-consumer recycled (PCR) resin.

The C-P GreenStream PET flexible packaging, which is available with up to 100% PCR content, helps to maintain the same look and feel as flexible packaging sourced from virgin PET resin.

For addressing the inability to recycle multilayer film structures composed of dissimilar resins, the C-P GreenStream store drop-off recyclable flexible packaging includes single-source construction and all layers are produced using the same material.

According to the company, the C-P GreenStream recyclable flexible packaging can be recycled at more than 18,000 store drop-off locations across the US.

C-P Flexible Packaging CEO Mike Hoffman said: “We are dedicated to creating solutions that align with the goals of our customers.

“To achieve our vision of providing packaging with less environmental impact, we developed this C-P GreenStream line of flexible packaging which addresses recyclability, compostability, renewable resources, source reduction and post-consumer recycled content.

“As a member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition and the How2Recycle program, we are continually investing in technologies that will minimize our impact on the environment.”

In March 2019, C-P Flexible Packaging acquired US-based custom plastic manufacturing and printing solutions provider Flexo Transparent from Orix ORIX Mezzanine & Private Equity and Sidereal Capital Group for an undisclosed sum.