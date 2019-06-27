Austria-based Borealis has introduced a new plastics recycling technology, Borcycle, which will be used to produce high-quality compounds made of recycled polyolefins (rPO) such as Borcycle MF1981SY.

Image: Borealis has introduces new Borcycle plastics recycling technology. Photo: courtesy of Borealis AG.

Borcycle is a new technology that can transform polyolefin-based waste streams into recyclate material such as pellets. The new technology is said to complement existing Borealis virgin polyolefins portfolio with a range of circular solutions.

The company has developed Borcycle scalable and modular technology to meet growing market demand for high-quality recyclate.

Borcycle MF1981SY is one of several rPO solutions launched under the umbrella of the Borcycle technology.

The new rPO solution is a 10% talc-filled compound that contains more than 80% recycled material. It is suitable for use in visible black parts such as small appliances.

The company has also added a series of significant material improvements to existing recyclates in the Purpolen brand portfolio.

Purpolen PP Y40 is a recycled polypropylene (PP) with higher and improved flowability, while Purpolen PE FF is a fine-filtered (FF) polyethylene (PE) regranulate and Purpolen PE Y01 is a 100%-PCR grade with low melt flow rate (MFR).

Borealis along with its wholly-owned subsidiary mtm plastics will exhibit the new Borcycle technology and recyclate innovations at the K 2019 in October.

Borealis applies Visioneering Philosophy for the development and implementation of novel polyolefins-based solutions, which enable plastics reuse, recycling, and recovery. The company gathers a wide-range of activities under EverMinds platform.

Borealis innovation, technology and circular economy solutions senior vice president Maurits van Tol said: “Advancing technology is crucial if our aim is to implement value-creating solutions in the circular sphere.

“Building tomorrow together’ means innovating, collaborating, focussing on the customer, and above all – taking action. The launch of our new recycling technology Borcycle is tangible proof of our commitment to achieving plastics circularity.”

Borealis Circular Economy Solutions mechanical recycling head Guenter Stephan said: “Mechanical recycling is presently a most eco-efficient method to implement the principles of the circular economy.

“Borealis and mtm plastics are leveraging their respective areas of expertise to make significant progress in achieving polyolefin circularity by upscaling recycling output and ensuring the reliable supply of high-quality plastics recyclate for European producers, in particular.”