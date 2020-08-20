The company received an additional fitting – a Z-fold device for their machine

Prefect Packaging invests in BOBST machine. (Credit: Bobst)

Mumbai-based Prefect Packaging has been producing packaging solutions for essential supplies during the lockdown from its plant in Vasai. Established in 1986, the company specialises in pharma and FMCG packaging.

Amongst its printing and converting equipment, the company operates a BOBST EXPERTFOLD folder-gluer. Shortly before India went into lockdown on 24th March, the company received an additional fitting – a Z-fold device for their machine. This is an essential attachment needed for manufacturing time-sensitive pharmaceutical orders. While the tool itself was delivered on time, the installation proved to be a bigger challenge due to the travel restrictions imposed by the strict lockdown.

According to BOBST Services Head, Mr Sameer Joshi, BOBST has engineers based in Mumbai, but a specific process specialist was required for this particular job and no travel was permitted during the period of the lockdown. “Like our customers, it was our turn to do our part to provide support during the pandemic,” said Mr Joshi.

At this point, Prefect Packaging’s Managing Director, Jamal Agwan took decisive action. He applied for the required permit from the police for BOBST’s Mumbai-based engineer to travel to the plant – 30km away from his location. “Mr Agwan also instantly arranged for a car to pick up our engineer to ferry him to the plant,” explained Mr Joshi.

Once the engineer was at the plant in Vasai, a video call was arranged with process specialist who took him through the entire installation – step-by-step. “After a six-hour consultation between the two, the tool was successfully installed on the BOBST EXPERTFOLD,” said Mr Joshi. “For us, the fact that the BOBST team duly adhered to the nationwide lockdown rules, but still found a way to work around it and assist our customer to ensure timely production, was most satisfying.”

During the COVID-19 crisis, it is especially critical for Prefect Packaging that its business is fully operational, and any machine downtime is avoided, so it can continue to provide its essential services. “We adhere strictly to the guidelines issued for companies that are operating during the lockdown,” said Mr Agwan. “However, when a machine needs a part, or minor servicing, it is vital that you are dealing with a company that will provide all the support you need, exactly when you need it. For us, BOBST is that company.”

He added, “When we opted for the BOBST EXPERTFOLD, we knew that it was the perfect fit for us. We also knew that we would receive the best possible service after the machine was installed and we sure did!”

Source: Company Press Release