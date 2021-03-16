Since 2017, Bill has served as CEO for RCCB, a proud West Coast bottler and distributor of Coca-Cola products operating in California and Nevada

Bill O’Brien, CEO, Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling (RCCB) and Chairman, Coca-Cola Bottlers’ Sales & Services Company. (Credit: Business Wire)

Coca-Cola Bottlers’ Sales & Services Company (CCBSS), a limited liability company owned by nearly 70 independent Coca-Cola bottlers, announced today that Bill O’Brien, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling (RCCB), has been elected chairman of its board of directors succeeding Mark Schortman, former CEO of Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages (CCSWB), who has retired with 16 years of distinguished board leadership to CCBSS.

“I feel honored to have Bill lead our board of directors. He brings an incredible depth and breadth of Coca-Cola System, beverage industry and bottler experience, gained over more than three decades,” said CCBSS President and CEO Brandi Shortt. “Bill’s wisdom and expertise will be invaluable as we look toward the future and how we can continue to evolve both the Coca-Cola System bottler and CCBSS associate experience.”

Since 2017, Bill has served as CEO for RCCB, a proud West Coast bottler and distributor of Coca-Cola products operating in California and Nevada. The organization employs more than 6,000 people and operates 30 facilities.

During his more than 30-year career within the Coca-Cola System, Bill has served as president and general manager of the West Operating Unit of Coca-Cola Refreshments (CCR); vice president and general manager of CCR’s West Region; senior vice president and general manager of On-Premise Operations for Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit (NAOU); senior vice president of Commercial Leadership for NAOU’s Still Beverage Business Unit; West Region vice president for NAOU Retail; vice president of Sales Operations for the NAOU Food Service division; and vice president of Sales for the West Group of Coca-Cola Food Service.

As an active member of his community, Bill volunteers with organizations such as Special Olympics Southern California. He also serves as a board member of the American Beverage Association and LA84 Foundation and as an advisory board member of the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission.

“I couldn’t begin to thank Mark enough for everything he has done for CCBSS. Since 2005, we’ve been fortunate to be able to leverage his brilliance allowing us to make the right decisions at the right time, materializing the company we are today,” explained Brandi. “As we ready for what’s next, Bill’s unique vision and knowledge arrives at the perfect time for CCBSS. He will guide us as we make key strategic decisions for the road ahead.”

Under its current governance, CCBSS board chairpersons serve two terms.

