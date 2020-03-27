Beatson Clark is the only manufacturer of glass pharmaceutical containers in the UK

Beatson Clark provided COVID-19 update. (Credit: Beatson Clark)

In these difficult times it is important for us to continue production of glass containers, so our glassworks in South Yorkshire remains open for business.

Beatson Clark is the only manufacturer of glass pharmaceutical containers in the UK, and it’s vital that we maintain the supply of bottles and jars for the pharmaceutical and food sectors during this global health emergency.

We are closely following the rules and guidelines set out by the Government and we are committed to protecting the health and safety of our employees, our customers and the wider community.

Our production and warehouse facilities are fully operational, however several members of our administrative team are now working remotely, therefore we would like to reduce the number of telephone calls to our site. If you would like to contact us please use our online enquiry form or email sales@beatsonclark.co.uk.

Unfortunately, we are unable to fulfil requests for samples until further notice. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.

