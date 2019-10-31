Bart Ingredients has selected Beatson Clark to refresh its herbs and spices packaging

Image: Beatson Clark has designed a new recyclable glass jar for Bart Ingredients Company. Photo: courtesy of Beatson Clark.

Glass packaging solutions provider Beatson Clark has designed a new recyclable glass jar for Bart Ingredients Company.

Bart has selected Beatson Clark to refresh its herbs and spices packaging as part of its rebrand and redesign its standard 95ml spice jar with the addition of a screw cap that can be easily removed.

Bart Ingredients Company marketing director Alison Wilde said: “After seven years in our current packaging and with plastic such a hot topic with our consumers, we wanted to take the opportunity to refresh our designs and move our packaging on to be more recyclable.”

Beatson Clark designs new jar with lighter-coloured screw cap

Bart’s earlier jars are provided with a recyclable 5PP black plastic spoon or sprinkle cap, which cannot be removed for stability reasons.

The scanners at the recycling plants may not efficiently detect black plastic. As a result, Beatson Clark has designed an improved jar, which features a lighter-coloured screw cap that can be easily removed and also enables the packaging to be fully recyclable.

The 96.5ml Bart Salt and Pepper Grinder jars have also been redesigned to feature the same shape as the Bart standard jar when placed together on shelf.

Beatson Clark key account manager Aaron Broadley said: “We’ve been working with Bart for a long time and we’re their only supplier of glass jars for spices, so we were only too pleased to be asked to assist with their packaging refresh.

“Glass is the perfect material for this brand. Not only does it emphasise the premium nature of the product, but it also has practical advantages – people tend to keep herbs and spices in their cupboard for a long time and glass is by far the best packaging material for preserving the product.”

