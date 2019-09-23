Comprising three production halls, the newly constructed facility will initially focus on hot-melt adhesives for the packaging market

Adhesive specialist Beardow Adams, which has its global headquarters and manufacturing plant in Milton Keynes, UK, has opened an additional production facility in Frankfurt, Germany to better serve the market in mainland Europe and avert any potential economic or supply chain risks associated with Brexit. Comprising three 2000m2 production halls, the newly constructed multi-million Euro facility will initially focus on hot-melt adhesives for the packaging market, including the company’s bio-based offer, which is designed for customers with an interest in boosting sustainability and reducing carbon footprint.

For convenience, the purpose-built facility is located alongside Beardow Adams’ existing German subsidiary, but has in fact been established as a separate company: Beardow Adams Hot Melt Werk GmbH, which now houses one of the largest production lines for hot-melt adhesives in mainland Europe.

“The idea for our new facility in Frankfurt was to create extra capacity for our fast growing business and due to the original announcement on Brexit in 2016, it made sense to locate the extra capacity in central Europe.” explains Eric Coveney, Head of Marketing at Beardow Adams. “It will serve solely as a manufacturing facility for our existing sales infrastructure in continental Europe, providing quicker and more efficient product supply. Business functions such as sales and support in mainland Europe will continue as normal from our subsidiaries or distribution partners.”

The core range of hot-melt adhesives for applications such as packaging cases and cartons are the largest business segment within the Beardow Adams group. At present, the hot-melt range is only manufactured in Milton Keynes (where it will continue) and Charlotte, NC, USA, so having a third production unit come on stream not only boosts capacity, but provides business continuity by acting as a fall-back manufacturing contingency.

“Commencing production in September 2019, once fully operational the plant will house 5 production lines with the capacity to manufacture over 30,000 tonnes of hot melt adhesive per annum, with a shorter route to market,” states Mr Coveney. “The three large halls are linked together for optimum workflow and, as well as production lines featuring state-of-the-art equipment, are home to raw material storage and warehousing areas, along with three floors of offices, changing rooms, and a canteen. We’ve already employed 10 people at the plant, but expect this number to be significantly greater.”

The facility has started producing packaging adhesives under the BAM and BAMFutura brands, including the recently introduced BAMFutura 43, BAMFutura 44 and BAMFutura 45 lower cost, yet high performance products.

Of particular note, also being manufactured at Frankfurt is BAM 418, a bio-based packaging adhesive for case and carton sealing that may also be used within the mattress industry for the bonding of pocket springs. This product comprises over 50% bio content from renewable sources and offers the same performance as the company’s premium BAMFutura hot-melt adhesive range, albeit with a reduced thermal stability.

For instance, BAM 418 is ideal for applications where a high speed, fast setting hot-melt adhesive is required. In addition, a versatile temperature performance means it can be used in applications ranging from ovens to freezers.

Although a brand-new plant, Beardow Adams has already started working towards the BRC global standard for food safety (which it holds at Milton Keynes). It is anticipated that certification will take just 18 months to complete.

“Looking to the future we’re already planning expansion, with two additional production lines due for introduction in 2020,” says Mr Coveney. “These lines will allow for the production of pressure-sensitive and product assembly adhesives. Our new Pressen 2441, for example, will commence manufacture in Frankfurt at this time. Pressen 2441 is a MOSH and MOAH-free adhesive designed specifically for use on high-tack self-adhesive tapes, and as the self-adhesive security seal in flexible packaging/bag sealing applications.”

He concludes: “Ultimately, we’re looking to ensure a stable Brexit transition for our customers and suppliers. At the same time, the new facility clearly provides us with extra capacity and the added bonus of production contingency, should the need arise.”

Anyone visiting the forthcoming FachPack 2019 exhibition for the packaging and processing industry (24-26 September, Nuremburg, Germany), will be able to find out further information on Stand 412 (Hall 2), where a friendly team of experts from Beardow Adams will be more than happy to answer questions about the new facility or any of the company’s products.

