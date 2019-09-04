The lightweight, recyclable aluminium cups will be introduced during the Colorado Buffaloes’ home opener against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on next month

Image: Ball and the University of Colorado Boulder to introduce aluminium cup to collegiate sports fans. Photo: Courtesy of Ball Corporation/PR Newswire.

Ball Corporation, a US company that supplies sustainable aluminium packaging solutions, and the University of Colorado Boulder have announced a partnership to introduce Ball’s infinitely recyclable aluminium cups to collegiate football fans at CU’s Folsom Field during the 2019 football season.

The lightweight aluminium cups will be introduced during the Colorado Buffaloes’ home opener against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on 7 September 2019.

Ball, which supplies sustainable beverage packaging, has designed the aluminium cups in response to the growing preference for more sustainable products.

The CU Athletic Department, which launched the first NCAA Division I athletics sustainability programme in 2008, will be the first collegiate venue in the US to introduce the aluminium cups.

Ball chairman, president and CEO John Hayes said: “Ball and CU have a long history together, and we’re proud to team up with them to pioneer sustainable solutions in our industries.

“With CU’s commitment to sustainability, the university is the ideal partner for piloting our new aluminum cup at the collegiate level.

“Sports fans are becoming more mindful about the impact their everyday choices have on the environment, and we’re excited to offer them the opportunity to enjoy their favorite beverage at the game in our infinitely recyclable aluminum cup.”

Ball will produce a limited number of aluminium cups

The partnership is part of Ball’s pilot programme under which the company will produce a limited supply of aluminium cups through 2020 to meet the demand from sports and entertainment venues looking to replace plastic cups.

The initiative is expected to cut down the use of plastic in the stadium this season. The university’s goal is to become plastic-free in its sports venues by 2020.

CU athletic director Rick George said: “As an Athletic Department and university, we are proud of all we have done thus far and will continue to do in reducing our carbon footprint.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ball on this important project. Being conscious of the environment is not only the right thing to do, it sets an example for our fans and everyone else watching that they should make sustainable choices, too.”

Ball and CU hope that the aluminium cup will inspire good recycling habits and also bring more fans to games.

Aluminium, which is infinitely recyclable and economically valuable, is the most sustainable packaging material and can be easily recycled similar to aluminium cans.

The aluminium cups are not only sturdy, durable and cool to the touch, but can be customised with logos and graphics.