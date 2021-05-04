The new Mark Andy press will allow AWT Labels & Packaging to enhance through-put and production capacity

AWT Labels & Packaging has installed new Mark Andy P Series press. (Credit: AWT)

US-based AWT Labels & Packaging has completed the installation of a new Mark Andy P Series 17-inch press to boost its production capabilities.

The new Mark Andy press will enable AWT to enhance through-put and production capacity.

AWT also stated that the advanced press technology of the P7 press will help the company to continuously meet and exceed customer quality expectations.

Mark Andy has designed the Performance Series to boost profitability in a competitive industry, as well as improve workflow productivity and reduce waste savings.

The Performance Series platform has developed by using Business Responsive Technology to meet the requirements and impact the bottom line of the customers.

Several benefits offered by the Performance Series include 360-degree registration adjustment and controlled ink densities to produce quality dots in a simple and repeatable fashion, as well as helping to maintain quality job to job in different production facilities.

AWT manufacturing vice president Ted Biggs said: “The new P7 press gives us much needed capacity to serve our customers as they grow.

“This asset fits seamlessly into our current fleet of Mark Andy equipment, providing efficiency gains in our press room operations and further leveraging opportunities for automation.”

In August 2018, AWT acquired US-based Citation Clinical Labeling Systems, which provides clinical trial labels for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organisations and clinical packagers.

AWT offers labels and flexible packaging solutions for a range of market segments such as medical, personal care, industrial/OEM, food and beverage, household and speciality.