ARCA Recycling, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Appliance Recycling Centers of America (ARCI), has opened a new recycling centre at Syracuse in New York, US.

The centre will process appliances collected through new programmes with the company’s local utility partners.

The Syracuse facility is expected to recycle 18,000 refrigerators and freezers annually, which will keep more than 1,300 tonnes of material out of landfills and cut down emissions of ozone-depleting substances.

ARCA appliance recycling processes are EPA RAD-compliant

The EPA Responsible Appliance Disposal (RAD) compliant appliance recycling processes of ARCA are designed to ensure all appliances are de-manufactured, stripped of hazardous materials, and disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner.

National Grid energy efficiency and senior programme manager for ARCA Tom Baron said: “We are excited to work with ARCA on our new upstate New York Refrigerator and Freezer Recycling Program.

“It’s an easy way for our customers to safely and responsibly dispose of an outdated, inefficient appliance, save energy and reduce electricity costs, and earn some money too.

“It’s good for our customers’ wallets and it’s good for the environment by keeping the old clunkers out of landfills.”

In April 2017, ARCI opened an appliance recycling centre in the Milwaukee area. The facility will be used to process units collected through the Appliance Recycling Program of Focus on Energy.

Focus on Energy is the statewide energy efficiency and renewable resource programme of Wisconsin utilities.

The facility ensures proper disposal or recycling of dangerous materials, including CFC refrigerants, blowing agents in foam insulation and mercury switches.

The Milwaukee recycling centre processes around 16,000 fridges and freezers every year.

ARCA’s Appliance Recycling Programs are intended to drive kilowatt reductions and increased customer satisfaction for utilities.

ARCA chief operating officer JP Harper said: “Across the country we constantly hear from our utility customers how great our program is for driving customer satisfaction scores, while taking old, energy-guzzling refrigerators off the grid.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Focus on Energy team and Wisconsin Residential customers to deliver this program.”