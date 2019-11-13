Agilyx will be opening an office in the Boston area as well as an office in Northern Europe

Image: Agilyx’s new offices will house various corporate and business development functions. Photo: courtesy of RitaE from Pixabay.

Agilyx Corporation (“Agilyx”), the leader in chemical recycling of post-use plastics back into polymers, chemicals and low carbon fuels, announced the Company will be expanding its operations to support the increasing demand for its technology and associated services. Agilyx will be opening an office in the Boston area as well as an office in Northern Europe to support its rapidly growing global activities.

“This is an exciting time for Agilyx, and we look forward to expanding our platform internationally,” remarked Joe Vaillancourt, Agilyx’s chief executive officer. “Our team has worked tirelessly over the past 15 years to turn everyday plastics into a renewable resource, and the current market interest driving the scaling of our capabilities on a global scale is evidence that we are achieving our vision.”

These new offices will house various corporate and business development functions. The Company will be making its final site selections over the next two months and will be actively recruiting to add to the Agilyx team during that time.

“Since its inception, Agilyx has been fueled by people with vision, passion and a commitment to eliminate plastic waste and ensure that no plastic ends up in a landfill, waterways or the environment. We are looking to expand our team with likeminded people,” said Bruce Mast, Agilyx’s vice president of human resources.

Source: Company Press Release