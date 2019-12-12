After initiating Aegg’s own plastic production facility and warehouse facility in Suffolk, and a distribution hub in the north, both housing its recyclable glass pots, jars and bottles for food and drink packaging, the next phase was to invest in the transportation side

Image: Aegg has added new packaging logistics services to manage growing demand for drink and food packaging supplies ranges.

With Aegg’s turnover almost doubling since this time last year, Aegg has invested £millions into its packaging logistics infrastructure to facilitate growing demand of its recyclable glass and plastic food and drink packaging supplies ranges.

This means that Aegg’s ability to manage the supply chain (for example, importing glass bottles and jars and delivering to a customer’s factory doors in the UK) is now more seamless due to bringing several services in-house.

Aegg now runs its own transport fleet of 9 curtain siders, 12 skeletal trailers and 8 lorries, transporting packaging between Felixstowe and Grangemouth docks, the warehouses and Aegg’s customers all around the UK. Aegg’s team is growing, too, with additional managers based in its head office and Suffolk site, to oversee production, quality, logistics, planning, and more.

Aegg Managing Director, Jamie Gorman, said “There has been a real shortage of glass packaging supplies within the UK food and drink industry over the last year or so. This was due to an increased demand for the recyclable products combined with a decreased UK output from glass furnace rebuilds. Therefore, we have been able to provide a solution by importing our packaging to meet the growing demand. As well as providing the glass jars, bottles and pots, we are now able to provide a wider service to our clients, handling the storage and delivery to their preferred UK address.”

