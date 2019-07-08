Baumer hhs has introduced new GlueCalc smartphone app to allow packaging manufacturers to easily and effectively calculate and optimise adhesive consumption on a job-by-job basis right at their production lines.

Image: Baumer’s new GlueCalc app calculates savings on adhesive and CO2 in packaging production. Photo: courtesy of Baumer hhs GmbH.

A world’s first, this tool can identify potential ways to cut adhesive consumption and reduce associated CO2 emissions. GlueCalc has been thoroughly tested in practice on a variety of customer systems. Based on the app’s calculations, customers switched adhesive application from lines to dots where possible for a product and succeeded in reducing adhesive consumption by 50% and more. Annual savings range from thousands to tens of thousands of euros, depending on respective production volumes. The app further provided customers with sound, scientifically supported information on the extent to which minimising glue consumption reduced their CO2 emissions.

The GlueCalc app is available now in the App Store for free download for Apple and Android systems. “Packaging manufacturers are under immense pressure to cut costs. At the same time, they are expected to continuously improve the eco-balance of both their manufacturing processes and products. The calculations from our new app give them a solid foundation for optimising adhesive application in both economic and ecological terms,” says Baumer hhs Marketing Manager Andreas Brandt, emphasizing the major advantages of the tool for packaging manufacturers.

How much can we reduce adhesive consumption, the associated costs and CO2 emissions if we glue packaging with dot patterns instead of lines? With GlueCalc, plant and production managers can answer this question in virtually no time. The only production data they need to enter is the number of glue lines per product, their length and width prior to final pressing, the per-minute production rate, weekly working hours, types of adhesive, costs per kilogram and currency, and already the app can calculate the costs and CO2 emissions of different glue application methods. The results are displayed on the user’s smartphone in clearly structured tables and diagrams. What is more, the calculations can be emailed from inside the app, for example to supervisors, giving them sound documentation for making decisions, or to sales staff, who can show customers how to optimise adhesive application based on solid facts and figures. It doesn’t get any easier.

“Baumer hhs has set itself the goal of supporting packaging manufacturers in all aspects of adhesive application. GlueCalc helps our customers to fully exploit the flexibility of our low-maintenance adhesive application heads and lower their environmental impact at the same time,” points out Andreas Brandt.

The new GlueCalc smartphone app from Baumer hhs is available now in the App Store for free download. With it, packaging manufacturers can easily and very effectively reduce both adhesive consumption and CO2 emissions on a job-by-job basis. Practical tests conducted on the premises of several customers showed: Using this world’s first, customers can potentially save several thousand euros a year, while improving the eco-balance of their packaging products.

Source: Company Press Release