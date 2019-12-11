The exhibition is co-sponsored by Private Label Specialty Committee of Shanghai Licensing Association (PLSC) and the US Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA)

Image: 2019 Shanghai Private Label Fair grand opening. Photo: courtesy of PR Newswire.

Asia’s highly-anticipated private label event, the Shanghai Private Label Fair (2019PLF), sponsored by International Sourcing(ShangHai)Advertising CO.LTD, the only event dedicated entirely to every aspect of the trade of Private Label products will conduct its grand opening ceremony on December 10, 2019.

Once again, this international mega city will welcome guests from all over the world gathering in the Shanghai New International Expo Center to celebrate an event brought by the private label industry.

With an exhibition area of nearly 50,000 square meters, the show will host 1,000 exhibitors from around the world, 2000 booths (+59% compared to last year) and is expected to attract buyers and professionals from the procurement chain from 42 countries and regions around the world.

It is reported that the three most influential trade shows for the Private Label Industry are the PLMA Trade Show held in Chicago, in Amsterdam and the Show co-sponsored with the Private Label Specialty Committee of Shanghai Licensing Association (PLSC) in Shanghai.

In the landscape of China’s extremely dynamic retail industry, the “2019PLF” is increasingly showing its importance in China’s business transformation.

According to market demands, this year’s edition of Shanghai Private Label fair includes four pavilions: N1 non-food hall, N2 integrated exhibition hall, and N3/N4 comprehensive food hall. A separate themed pavilion named the “Fresh Food in Modern Retail Fair” will be launched in N5.

The rapid growth of the market for fresh ingredients products, fully demonstrated the importance and consideration given to fresh products by the domestic retail industry, but also foreshadows the great potential for fresh food in the retail sector. More than 200 exhibitors will attend the Fresh Food in Modern Retail Fair.

The Integrated Food Hall continues with its growth trend, this year the number of exhibitors increased by 75% with the result that all exhibitor booths were sold out within the first half of the year.

More and more products are also joining the Show such as: traditional leisure snacks, candy chocolate, alcoholic beverages and other 3 big categories such as dry and candied fruit, food and beverage, dairy baking and other categories. Exhibitors who are attending the show range from coastal provinces, to the inland such as Sichuan, Yunnan, Guizhou, companies from the northwest and northeast of China also significantly increased.

In order to provide the superior value-for-money products to visitors of the PLF, the Organizing Committee has created the “PLF HOME Reserve” exhibition area, which integrates the annual private-label outstanding product selection, retailers, and supplier.

China’s retail industry saw great development changes in 2019 and many foreign investors made their strategic adjustments accordingly. Many of our members such as supermarkets, hard discounters and next-generation retailers gradually stepped into the public eye, increasing awareness in the industry and stimulating debate.

And the original domestic retailers of their own brand categories continue to expand, for the development of private brands in China injected new impetus.

The China Private Label Awards (Gold Star Award) Awards dinner will be held that evening, and this year it will feature seven award categories such as: Strategic Planning Award, Category Development Award, Product Innovation Award, Packaging Design Award, Green Product Award, Shopper Marketing Award, and Word-of-mouth Private Label Retailer Award.

For this year’s competition, the Organizing Committee had 176 product submissions and 58 companies represented, and among them, retailers accounted for 80%, suppliers and other enterprises accounted for 20%. Products ranged from food and beverage, rice grain and oil products to daily necessities, baby, beauty, 3C electrical appliances, etc.

This time the selection criteria were updated to promote a positive development of China’s private label products.

This year, green and healthy organic food was the criteria to select food products while for non-food products, we pay more attention to the use and development of environmentally friendly materials.

This morning the Private Brand Summit Forum, the Private Label Specialty Committee of Shanghai Licensing Association (PLSC) is going to release the “China Private Brand Consumer Research Report” and “2019 China Private Brand Market Research”.

The survey is a multi-dimensional, multifaceted, multi-view professional analysis that involved 1,014 grocery shoppers, ages 18 to 60, from across the country.

This report will help both sides to understand the market dynamics, to timely adjust retailers marketing strategy, and find new opportunities. In the future, this report will be updated regularly during the annual exhibition.

Source: Company Press Release