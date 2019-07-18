The announcement date for the container deposit scheme follows on from the Western Australia passing the Waste Avoidance and Resource Recovery Bill earlier this year

Perth, state capital of Western Australia (Credit: Pixabay)

The state of Western Australia has announced the launch date for its container deposit scheme next year.

From 2 June 2020, a small levy will be placed on drinks bottles made from various materials, including plastic and glass, at the point of sale.

Consumers can then receive a refund by taking the container to a specified location for recycling.

The new legislation – a key 2017 election pledge by the ruling Labor Party – comes after the state’s assembly voted through the Waste Avoidance and Resource Recovery Bill in March this year.

Western Australia Environment Minister Stephen Dawson said the container deposit scheme will be part of the Containers for Change movement – which is already running in Queensland.

“The McGowan government is working to deliver the best container deposit scheme in the nation, with the best access to refund points of any scheme in Australia no matter where you live,” said Mr Dawson.

“We’re determined to get it right. Our 2 June start date will give the local charities and businesses that will operate refund points and be providers in the scheme enough time to organise the infrastructure and staffing they need to make their participation a success from day one.

“Western Australia’s container deposit scheme Containers for Change will create positive change for our environment by encouraging people not to litter, and provide a fundraising opportunity for schools and community groups across the state.”

How will Western Australia’s container return scheme work?

From its launch date, residents will be able to return and recycle their eligible containers at any refund point, receiving ten cents per container.

A range of refund points will be available, such as over-the-counter depots – staffed drop-off points providing instant reimbursement – as well as reverse vending machines and mobile refund points, which will travel around the state to communities allowing to deposit waste.

Products that can be deposited include containers made from most plastics, glass, aluminium, steel and paper, measuring between 15ml and three litres – such as beer bottles, soft drink cans and milk cartons.

Containers for wine, spirit and plain milk bottles are not eligible for the scheme.

From the start date, more than 170 full-time or flexible refund points will be open for business, with a further 229 to be opened over the following 12 months.

Potential benefits of Western Australia’s container return scheme

It’s estimated that over the next 20 years, the deposit scheme will result in 706 million fewer beverage containers being littered, 6.6 billion fewer beverage containers sent to landfill, and 5.9 billion more containers being recycled.

The state’s government is aiming to create 500 jobs, with a key objective to support employment of people with disability and the long-term unemployed.

Mr Dawson, who is also Western Australia’s Minister for Disability Services, said: “I’m pleased about the positive impact Containers for Change will have for some of our most vulnerable people.

“A key objective of Containers for Change is to support employment of people with disability and the long-term unemployed.

“Containers for Change is a great win for Western Australia’s environment, for jobs, for our local community and sporting groups always looking for new ways to raise much-needed funds, and for our kids to learn about the benefits of recycling.

“I’m looking forward to returning and recycling my first container on 2 June next year.”