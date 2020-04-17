The new bottle for VITA Distilled Water has been produced using the recycled polyethylene terephthalate

The VITA Distilled Water in rPET bottle. (Credit: Vitasoy / PRNewswire)

Hong Kong beverage company Vitasoy has introduced a 100% recycled plastic bottle, as part of its sustainable efforts to reduce plastic waste.

The new plastic bottle, which was produced using the recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET), has been designed for VITA Distilled Water.

Vitasoy has launched the new recycled plastic bottle to bolster environmentalism and waste reduction in Hong Kong.

The rPET used for the production of VITA Distilled Water is recycled from used PET bottles.

Hong Kong firm intends to replace the current packaging material with rPET for its 430L, 700mL and 1.5L VITA Distilled Water in the first quarter of this year.

Vitasoy has also said that it has pledged to optimise the performance of its product packaging by using renewable or other materials.

According to the company, the rPET material can be used in beverage packaging through a proper process of screening, sorting, crushing, cleaning at high temperature, granulation, and reshaping.

The rPET material will help reduce plastic waste and fossil fuel consumption

The use of rPET material will help in the reduction of plastic waste, as well as fossil fuel consumption.

Vitasoy is also promoting the collection and recycling of used beverage packaging, in addition to the enhancement of product packaging.

In 2019, the company created the combined smart-reversed vending machine system in Hong Kong to support recycling via various incentives.

