Finnish fish packaging company Tuomaan Kalatukku has replaced its expanded polystyrene (EPS) packaging with Stora Enso’s eco-friendly EcoFishBox.

Image: Tuomaan Kalatukku has replaced EPS packaging with Stora Enso’s EcoFishBox. Photo: courtesy of Stora Enso.

Tuomaan Kalatukku, which packages around one thousand tonnes of fish per year, has selected EcoFishBox to minimise use of fossil-based materials and save on storage space and cost.

EcoFishBox is a leak-tight that will be delivered as flat sheets on a pallet, and the boxes will be lifted by an erecting machine or hand, resulting in 85% saving on storage space.

Stora Enso said that its eco-friendly product for fresh fish packaging continues to gain traction in the Nordic market.

Tuomaan Kalatukku CEO Jari Tainio said: “With a corrugated packaging solution our customers, the fish resellers, can recycle the easily-flattened EcoFishBox along with their waste cardboard, which also saves on waste processing costs.”

EcoFishBox features advanced moisture and water resistance, as well as thermal insulation properties.

The company is providing EcoFishBox in three different sizes, and can be equipped with three kinds of lids as per the requirement of the retailers.

Flat sheet lid will help cover top, while half hood lid has been designed to cover top and half of the sides, and full hood lid will allow covering top and sides.

According to the company, double walled cardboard boxes keeps the goods below 4°C beyond 64 hours and are easily cleaned and recycled together with all other cardboard boxes.

Stora Enso Packaging Solutions business development manager Vesa Penttinen said: “We are pleased to have yet another customer onboard that recognizes the benefits of phasing out less environmental-friendly packaging materials in favour of wood-fibre based products.

“Our EcoFishBox concept offers the fish industry a cost-effective means to reduce the use of plastics while also ensuring high food hygiene standards.”

Stora Enso offers complete solution for sustainable packaging for fish, including boxes, packaging automation systems and ice packaging solutions.

The company also provides complete automation solutions for conveyors, palletizing and ice packing.