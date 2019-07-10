At Labelexpo Europe 2019, TRESU Group presents an expanded range of chamber doctor blades and supply systems for automating ink flow in label and package printing.

Image: TRESU to present retrofittable narrow-web flexo units at Labelexpo Europe 2019. Photo: courtesy of TRESU.

TRESU will also provide information about its strengthened Customer Care programme that helps flexo printers to maximise machine time, and customised retrofittable flexo units for integration with narrow-web coating and printing lines.

TRESU chamber doctor blade systems, in widths from 185mm to 6000mm, feature patented rubber seals, controlling pressure while preventing leakage and air contamination – enabling clean blister-free print with fast drying characteristics and improved gloss values at faster print speeds. Chambers are available in carbon fibre form, featuring light weight and optimum corrosion resistance, while ceramic and aluminium alternatives are also available for various applications.

The TRESU FlexiPrint Reservoir SAVEink chamber, for widths up to 800mm wide, includes an optimised reservoir, needing no connected pump. Ink may be added without press stoppages. Also exhibited will be TRESU’s new carbon fibre D3P chamber for paperboard and flexible packaging flexo applications between 1200 and 1700mm wide. The chamber provides clean doctoring when working with relatively narrow anilox roll diameters that are common with these applications, and features a smooth ink-repellent internal surface. These features enable controlled ink flow that thus consistent quality prints, at speeds of up to 800m/min.

Made with a single component and featuring a pneumatic fast blade-change clamping system, the D3P offers superior strength to withstand high printing speeds, and significantly lighter weights than aluminium alternatives, resulting in easier handling, contributing to faster setup times.

TRESU supply systems automatically control flow, pressure level and colour density, to provide consistent print quality without air contamination, and thorough, fast, simultaneous chamber-cleaning. As part of the automatic cleaning, a high proportion of the unused ink can be returned to the bucket, resulting in significant long-term ink savings. The chambers can be retrofitted as an upgrade of existing equipment. TRESU’s F10 iCon ink supply system regulates ink flow, pressure and viscosity, maintaining constant ink density values. It performs automatic ink changes, including chamber cleaning, and ink returns, in minutes, saving significantly on time and materials.

Furthermore, TRESU strengthens its Customer Care programme that provides ancillary and machine customers with a comprehensive, ongoing support package to maximise machine uptime and assure consistent quality. Services provided include 24/7 support, machine and equipment upgrades, life cycle management, proactive diagnostics to boost performance, and a fast supply of consumable products and spare parts, optionally through an enhanced webshop.

There will also be information about TRESU’s high performing printing machines and retrofittable solutions for virtually any application, such as printing, coating and gluing units along with hot-air dryers for existing machines.

Henrik Kristensen, vice-president, TRESU Ancillary, comments: “Faster delivery times, customisation and stringent quality standards are now the norm in label and packaging supply chains. TRESU’s programme of ancillary and retrofittable flexo systems, backed up with comprehensive global customer care, provides the flexo printer with a firm basis for automating processes, reducing setup times, eliminating waste and assuring predictable, repeatable results. Visitors to Labelexpo are advised to schedule an appointment at the show to discover how this offering can be customised to optimise value for their business.”

Source: Company Press Release