The Stratasys J826 3D Printer extends the power of world-class J8-series 3D printers to mid-volume enterprise shops and educational institutions (Credit: Business Wire)

Unleashing the power of 3D printed realism to a broader range of product designers and enterprise shops, Stratasys unveiled the new J826™ 3D Printer at 3DEXPERIENCE World today. At about half the price of other J8-series PolyJet™ printers, the J826 combines part realism and productivity, including full PANTONE™-Validated color and multi-material 3D printing.

Designed for designers, the J826 makes it possible for enterprise groups to save weeks on design cycles with exceptional print quality to create highly realistic prototypes that help achieve the exact intent of the designer, bringing them to life much faster and increasing quality with more design iterations. The J826 is particularly suited for enterprises with mid-volume modeling requirements in industries such as consumer goods and electronics, automotive, and educational institutions.

Cambridge, UK-based BiologIC Technologies is using the J826 3D Printer to develop advanced medical instrumentation best-described as a ‘desktop PC of life sciences.’ “Our flagship product architecture will be 100% 3D printed using the J826, so it’s no exaggeration to say that it – and indeed our company – is completely and only enabled by this 3D printer,” Co-Founder Nick Rollings said. “For us, the design freedoms delivered by full-color, multi-material 3D printing enables us to accelerate our design process with zero restrictions. This empowers us to create ultra-realistic parts for our prototype using materials that, thanks to their advanced properties, will enable us to fully 3D print our medical instrument and effectively personalize medicine once our product is finalized.”

“On top of that, the fundamental cost and time savings achievable with the J826 make it possible to actually get our ideas off the ground and rapidly progress – there isn’t another technology available today that can tick all these boxes,” Rollings added.

Built as a mid-range full-color 3D printer for enterprise shops, the J826 supports the full design process with same day send-to-print and easy post-processing. It provides the same exceptional resolution and detail as other Stratasys J8-series 3D printers, with models matching the shape, material, color and finish of final products.

“We believe that exceptional resolution, full color, multiple materials, and high productivity should not be the province of the few,” said Shamir Shoham, Vice President, PolyJet Business Unit at Stratasys. “That’s why we extended the power of our world-class J8-series 3D printers to the new J826 – addressing the needs of mid-volume enterprise shops and educational institutions at a lower price.”

The J826 3D Printer leverages the same high-performance PolyJet materials as the J850, meeting the needs of both designers and design engineers. It includes the full range of textures, transparency with VeroUltraClear, and PANTONE™-Validated color1 – offering a universal language of color that ensures reliable, realistic decision-making across every stage of the design process. Fully supported by GrabCAD Print™ software, it enables a smooth import of common CAD formats (e.g. Solidworks).

The J826 3D Printer features a maximum build volume size of 10” x 9.9” x 7.9” (255mm x 252mm x 200mm). Like other J8-series printers, the large, seven-material capacity means operators can load their most frequently used resins and avoid downtime associated with material changeovers. Multiple print modes let users adjust the speed and quality of the print to meet specific needs, from High Quality Mode to High Speed Mode.

Source: Company Press Release