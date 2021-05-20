The first initiative, 4evergreen, is a cross-industry alliance with members representing the whole packaging value chain and aiming to optimize fibre-based packaging circularity as well as climate performance

Siegwerk joins two initiatives to promote circularity in packaging. (Credit: Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA)

Siegwerk, one of the leading global providers of printing inks and coatings for packaging applications and labels has, during the first quarter of 2021, joined two important initiatives to promote circularity in packaging. The company is thus consistently pursuing its strategic direction to become a company for circular packaging solutions.

The first initiative, 4evergreen, is a cross-industry alliance with members representing the whole packaging value chain and aiming to optimize fibre-based packaging circularity as well as climate performance.

4evergreen endeavors to raise the overall recycling rate of fibre-based packaging to 90% by 2030.

The goal is to be accomplished through the initiatives and insights from different workstreams comprised of 4evergreen members focusing on different aspects of collection, sorting and recycling as well as the circular design of fibre-based packaging.

“Growing waste volumes and stricter regulations increase the demand for recyclable packaging. Siegwerk strongly supports 4evergreen’s objective to further increase the recycling rate of fibre-based packaging. Siegwerk is committed to increasing circularity in packaging and excited by the opportunity to participate in realizing the objectives of 4evergreen,” said Dr. Daniel Drochner, Head of Technology, Business Unit Tobacco.

The second initiative, CosPaTox, is an EU project to establish a quality standard for non-food plastic post-consumer recyclates from mixed feedstock input streams.

A recognized obstacle to introducing recycled plastics to package consumer goods is the scarcity of qualitatively acceptable recyclates. While there is a reasonably large volume of generally usable post-consumer waste already collected and processed in many EU countries, these don’t meet the legal requirements for food safety.

Enabling the use of recycled non-food plastics for cosmetics or cleaning products packaging is an important part of creating circularity in the value chain.

To address this, CosPaTox initiative is working towards the creation of additional quality definitions.

In scope of the project are the following applications:

Cosmetic “leave-on” products.

Cosmetic “rinse-off” products.

Detergent and other home and hygiene products.

In addition to the determination of toxicologically safe threshold levels, the project aims to create a harmonized analytical test methodology that can be used quickly and reliable on site by recyclers.

Siegwerk joins the ranks of major European brand owners from the cosmetics, hygiene, and detergents and cleaning agents sectors, as well as recycling companies, plastic manufacturers and plastics processors that have joined the consortium.

“The participation of different stakeholders along the value chain is a prerequisite for a high level of commitment. Finally, the standard will add to circularity taking into account consumer safety issues,” said Dr. Evert Delbanco, Director Food Safety & Toxicology

“Both initiatives, while different, are a direct reflection of Siegwerk’s holistic understanding of creating a circular packaging system: Firstly, it is not about paper vs plastic, it is about finding the best packaging solution for the circular use case. Secondly, it’s about addressing concrete needs in the current system such as the gap in recyclate quality standards,” said Alina Marm, Head of Siegwerk’s Circular Economy Hub.

Source: Company Press Release