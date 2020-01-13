SATO’s new products include label printing, thermal industrial printing, and compact mobile printing solutions

Auto-ID solutions provider SATO America has introduced three new printing products for the customers in the retail industry.

The company will new smart desktop label printing, thermal industrial printing, and compact mobile printing solutions at this year’s National Retail Federation (NRF) Annual Convention & EXPO in New York, US.

SATOCT4-LX smart desktop label printer enables users of various skill levels to manage printing across multiple sectors

The new CT4-LX smart desktop label printer features a colour touch LCD panel for better operation.

SATO has added smart capabilities to the new printer to optimise business operations by supporting existing applications. Its advanced functionality allows users of various skill levels to easily manage printing across multiple sectors.

SATO America customer growth vice president Steve Sundstrom said: “The CT4-LX revolutionizes desktop printing capabilities; normally customers would have to move up to industrial printers to gain the IoT capabilities now being offered with the CT4-LX.

The company will also introduce CL4NX Plus industrial printer, which can be used by the customers in retail, supply chain, manufacturing, automotive, food industry, and healthcare sectors.

The CL4NX Plus is a four-inch industrial printer that is suitable for high volume printing of packing slips and shipping labels for distribution centres, as well as printing hang tags and labels at the store level.

SATO will also introduce a compact and durable three-inch mobile printer that is suitable for point-of-activity printing for in-store or warehouse applications. The water-resistant and dustproof printer can withstand drop impacts of up to 6.9ft.

In addition, the firm signed new technology partnerships with SOTI and Wiliot at the event. With the support of SOTI Connect, SATO printer users can quickly enroll and provision new devices as well as conduct software updates, adjust configurations and settings.

SATO, in collaboration with Wiliot, will also launch the next-generation in IoT solutions for retail applications.

SATO America chairperson and CEO GoroYumiba said: “Our newest economical compact 3-inch mobile printer provides quick and easy drop-in media loading, comes standard with a built-in dispenser and multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth, Wireless LAN and USB with Android and iOS compatibility, to provide seamless integration across all applications.”

