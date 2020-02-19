When it comes to packing in film pouches, MULTIVAC will be presenting its complete product range, consisting of tabletop, free-standing, double chamber and chamber belt machines

MULTIVAC will also be exhibiting its automatic T 300 model, which will be used at interpack to produce MultiFresh vacuum skin packs (Credit: MULTIVAC)

Using a special exhibition area (in front of Hall 5), MULTIVAC will be showing at interpack a range of simple and needs-based solutions for packing products in small and medium-sized batches.

These enable hand-craft businesses and smaller processors to make the entry into automatic packaging – with the aim of achieving maximum efficiency and optimum product protection. In addition to various chamber machines of different sizes, the exhibits will also include a compact thermoform packaging machine and two traysealers.

When it comes to packing in film pouches, MULTIVAC will be presenting its complete product range, consisting of tabletop, free-standing, double chamber and chamber belt machines. Thanks to their wide range of equipment options, the machines can be adapted to the individual requirements of the customer, and this makes a major contribution to maximum process efficiency.

In addition to the semi-automatic T 060 traysealer, MULTIVAC will also be exhibiting here its automatic T 300 model, which will be used at interpack to produce MultiFresh® vacuum skin packs.

The range of compact thermoforming packaging machines will be represented by the R 105 MF, which is designed for producing high-quality MultiFresh® vacuum skin packs. At interpack this machine will run MULTIVAC PaperBoard, a paper fibre-based carrier material, which has a sealing medium specially designed for the MultiFresh® skin film, enabling perfect pack results to be achieved.

Source: Company Press Release