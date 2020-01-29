Mondi will present its containerboard and corrugated solutions for the fresh produce market

Mondi exhibit paper-based solutions at leading fresh produce trade show – Fruit Logistica (Credit: ikon from Pixabay)

At Fruit Logistica, the fresh produce trade show that will take place in Berlin from 5 to 7 February 2020, Mondi will present its containerboard and corrugated solutions for the fresh produce market at booth A-07 in hall 8.2. Visitors will be able to learn more about how Mondi helps producers and retailers to supply, store and display fresh produce.

“Fruit Logistica is the global platform for new ideas and solutions for fresh produce,” explains Markus Gärtner, CEO Corrugated Packaging at Mondi. “Packaging is essential to ensuring the proper protection of fruit and vegetables, delivering smart logistics alternatives and supporting retailer businesses. For us, it is important to find the most sustainable and suitable solutions for our customers – offering paper where possible, plastic when useful. As a full-range supplier of everything from paper grades to final packaging solutions, we support our customers in achieving their sustainability goals and make sure the solutions are fit for purpose and sustainable by design.”

Starting with the right packaging, transporting and storing fresh produce is all about combining efficiency, flexibility and safety in the best possible way. “FirstClassFlutes by Mondi” provide unique box performance, protecting delicate goods from the first stacking to the final delivery at the point of sale – even in the most demanding conditions. Designed for long-distance transport, ProVantage Powerflute® offers optimal protection against spoilage and high resistance to stretching as well as compression. It achieves superior strength with less fibre, making it possible to reduce the packaging weight. ProVantage Aquaflute is designed for lightweight packaging: It offers outstanding short-term water resistance and allows for excellent box stability and stackability.

Corrugated solutions that reduce plastic at the point of sale

Mondi offers sustainable corrugated packaging solutions for a broad range of fruit and vegetables including transport solutions for the food processing industry, point of sale solutions for retailers and consumer packaging. At Fruit Logistica, Mondi will showcase its high performance corrugated trays made of ProVantage Frescoflute, which are ideal for transport and for store display. The one-piece tray and hood solution TwinBox-Stacking conserves energy-intensive paper in the transport hood and is used, for example, to display bagged lettuce. In terms of consumer packaging, the company will present the CoralTray – a solution that offers a clever and appealing corrugated lid alternative to plastic wrapping for small fruits or vegetables – and the Pick-up tray, a carrying solution with integrated handle that does not interfere with stacking and thus facilitates optimum use of space.

Beyond this, Mondi will present further solutions to support retail businesses:

perFORMing: a sustainable, patented, multilayer, thermoformable paper-based packaging application that can cut plastic consumption by up to 80 percent compared with traditional shallow food trays.

EcoVantage shopping bags: the recycling paper option as part of the “shoppingworld by Mondi” portfolio, offering the widest selection of paper grades for carrier bags and shoppers.

Advantage MF EcoComp: an unbleached, water-repellent paper with guaranteed high strength properties. It has been developed specifically to produce biodegradable bags for the collection and composting of organic kitchen waste. The paper has a unique ability to absorb moisture, and thus mitigates unpleasant odours.