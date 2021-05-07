LyondellBasell will sell products produced using recycled and renewable-based raw materials under the Circulen brand

LyondellBasell has started production of sustainable polymers at Wesseling site. (Credit: LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.)

LyondellBasell has commenced the commercial production of polymers using raw material derived from plastic waste at its Wesseling site in Germany.

The new raw material, which is produced by the thermal conversion of plastic waste, will be transformed into ethylene and propylene at LyondellBasell production facilities.

Later, it will be processed into polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE) in the downstream units for plastics production.

LyondellBasell stated that the first use of raw material derived from plastic waste follows its successful production of plastic materials made from renewable-based raw materials such as used cooking oil.

LyondellBasell Europe, Middle East, Africa and India olefins and polyolefins SVP Richard Roudeix said: “Advancing the circular economy requires definitive action and by consistently using these new raw materials in the production of polymers on a commercial scale, we are doing our part to help eliminate plastic waste and address climate change.

“We are expanding our range of sustainable solutions through our Circulen brand and the use of recycled content, offering our customers a way to use recycled polymers in a wide variety of applications.”

LyondellBasell will sell products produced using recycled and renewable-based raw materials under the Circulen brand, thereby helping brand owners to enhance the sustainability of consumer products.

They facilitate the production of quality plastics for stringently controlled applications such as food packaging and healthcare items.

These products, which are manufactured by LyondellBasell facilities, are certified as per the ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) PLUS standard.

LyondellBasell has committed to minimising CO2 emissions in its operations across the world by 15% per tonne of product produced by 2030 compared with 2015 levels.

The company aims to manufacture and market two million metric tons per year of recycled or renewable-based polymers by 2030.

Last year, the company also commissioned a pilot plant in Ferrara of Italy to further develop its molecular recycling technology to convert plastic waste into raw materials to manufacture new plastics.