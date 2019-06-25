German consumer goods firm Henkel has introduced a new high-performance adhesive system for sterilisation of flexible packaging.

Image: Henkel introduces new adhesive solution to ensure food safe packaging. Photo: courtesy of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

The company has developed Loctite Liofol LA 2798 adhesive base for medium-high and high-performance applications.

The base component can be integrated with different hardeners for the respective area of application, including sterilisation processes, aggressive filling goods and hot filling processes.

Henke’s new adhesive system can be used in different applications ranging from pet food and medical applications to convenience products.

GLYMO has been evaluated as potentially genotoxic following the 11th amendment to the EU Plastics Regulation (EU 10/2011). A limit of 0.15 µg/kg is considered as safe for use in food applications.

In addition to GLYMO or epoxy silane, the formulation is also free of substances such as neopentyl glycol (NPG), hexanediol, tin and bisphenol A (BPA), allowing it use for fatty foodstuffs, oil fatty acids, and alcoholic contents.

The new system has been designed for high-temperature food contact and medical retort applications. It can be combined with Henkel’s four hardeners, which are available with different specifications for a variety of applications.

Loctite Liofol LA 5028 and LA 5036 are suitable for contents such as dried animal food or hot filling goods. Through placing the system in the medium-high performance segment, the hardeners can be used for boiling and pasteurization.

Henkel provides aliphatic hardener Loctite Liofol LA 7371 for high performance applications. The hardener cures at room temperature and is optimal for 45-minute sterilisation processes at 134°C.

Henkel recommends a combination with Loctite Liofol LA 5802 for packaging and sterilising liquid, specifically aggressive filling goods such as fatty foods and oily fatty contents like cat food.

The system, which is designed for processing temperatures of 134°C for 45 minutes, will have a GRAS statement certifying its safety for food applications according to FDA 177.1390

Henkel Europe polyurethanes product development manager Helga Garmann said: “Common flexible packaging adhesives in the high-performance segment may still rely on GLYMO as an adhesion promoter.

“Henkel, however, has always attached the highest importance to offering clean and uncritical formulations.”