In four different machine configurations, the Labelfire Diamond Core models are divided up from D1 to D4 in order to acknowledge the market demands

With the Gallus Labelfire Diamond Core Series, Gallus offers a suitable range for all types of printers, regardless of their level of experience and scope of requirements. (Credit: Gallus Ferd. Rüesch AG)

High productivity combined with perfect quality is the USP of the Gallus Labelfire. In order to meet constantly changing customer demands Gallus is launching the «Diamond Core Series».

From now on, four models of the Gallus Labelfire are available, concisely and clearly defined and tailored to the different market requirements. Digital white with high opacity is optionally available for all models.

The heart of each Gallus Labelfire is the digital print unit, the so-called “diamond core”. This Digital Print Unit (DPU) enables high-quality 1200 x 1200 dpi UV inkjet printing with the proven for years Samba printheads by Fujifilm. Perfect printing results with pinning modules specially adapted for the inks and printheads as well as the outstanding simulation of the Pantone Plus colour scale enable a print quality that does not need to fear a comparison with other providers at this level. In addition, all models of the Labelfire Diamond Core series convince with their high production speed with up to 70 m/min and the ability to print a variety of substrates. This means that these machines are ideally suited for various print applications.

In four different machine configurations, the Labelfire Diamond Core models are divided up from D1 to D4 in order to acknowledge the market demands.

The models D1 und D2 are the «working horses” of this series. They print on an industrial scale, stable, reliably and quick, direct from roll to roll. Clearly defined, with or without digital white, they are suitable for all printing companies, which have no need for inline finishing.

The Labelfire D1 is the 4-colour entry level machine system into the 1200 dpi digital printing and perfectly suited for commodity labels with changing small run lengths.

The Labelfire D2 is the alternative with 7 colours CMYK plus gamut extension Green, Orange and Violet for highly challenging designs for e.g. cosmetic and body care products or whenever perfect colour matching is key. With the seven colours the D2 enables up to 94% of the simulated Pantone Plus colour scale.

Whether 4-colour or 7-colour, with or without Digital White: The hybrid technology offers an expanded flexibility due to integrated inline finishing- and embellishing modules. The Labelfire D3, the UV inkjet press with 4 colours, (CMYK) and the Labelfire D4 with 7 colours (CMYK GOV) are always equipped with a flexo and a die-cutting unit for easy single-pass printing – from file to finished die-cut label in just one printing pass. In addition, as required, with either a laminating/varnishing module or a cold foil unit, a cost-effective production of finished labels is thus guaranteed even for very small print runs.

«With the Gallus Labelfire Diamond Core Series, we offer a suitable range for all types of printers, regardless of their level of experience and scope of requirements», explains Thomas Schweizer, Head of Business Management at Gallus. «In addition, we offer a fully comprehensive service. With buying this machine, all maintenance work is included in the price for the first year of operation and thereafter our customers can choose from three service basic packages with the option of flexible expansion, from the low-cost basic rate to the all-round carefree package.»

Source: Company Press Release