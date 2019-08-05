The lightweight and rectangular-shaped bottle provides efficient protection for Re:Nourish’s healthy soups

Image: M&H Corby provides custom-moulded bottles for Re:Nourish’s soups. Photo: courtesy of RPC Group Plc.

Berry Global company M&H Corby has provided custom-moulded bottles for Re:Nourish’s four fresh and healthy soups.

The new 500ml ‘grab and go’ bottle designed for Re:Nourish, will enable the contents to be heated in a microwave.

According to the company, the new feature will allow consumers to quickly enjoy a nutritious snack at home, at work or on the move.

Advantages of M&H Corby’s custom-moulded bottles

The new rectangular-shaped bottle has been blow-moulded in transparent polypropylene to enhance the on-shelf appeal of the soups.

High-impact black and white labels are provided on the large decoration area to improve brand identity.

The lightweight bottle, which is fully recyclable, provides efficient protection of the soups and helps in easy handling by the user.

Re:Nourish uses fresh vegetables and plant-based ingredients in the preparation of its soups, and each soup features a special ingredient with a particular health benefit.

The four varieties of soups provided by Re:Nourish include Roasted Carrot and Ginger (Digest); Tomato, Basil and Pasion Flower (Calm); Spicy Lentil, Red Pepper and Maca (Power and Love); and Kale, Spinach and Turmeric (Immunity).

Re:Nourish founder Nicci Clark said: “We see soups as the new ‘juices’ in delivering a flavour-filled experience that is both delicious and healthy.

“As part of this, the right packaging was essential. M&H Corby has done a fantastic job in producing a quality bottle that projects strong brand messaging, maintains the freshness of our soups and provides the simplicity and ease of use that busy consumers demand.”

RPC Corby, a member of M&H division, is the multilayer extrusion blow-moulding specialist involved in the supply of food packaging solutions.

Berry’s RPC M&H division provides plastic packaging solutions for global, regional and local brands in personal care, healthcare, food, beverage, home care and industrial markets.

With 11 manufacturing sites, RPC M&H division operates in seven countries across three continents.

In July this year, Berry Global Group completed the acquisition of RPC Group for a purchase price of approximately $6.5bn (£5.1bn), subject to closing adjustments.