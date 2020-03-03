Avery Dennison announced it completed the acquisition of Smartrac’s Transponder business, for the purchase price of €225 million, subject to customary adjustments.

Avery Dennison has completed acquisition of Smartrac’s RFID transponder business (Credit: Nappiness from Pixabay)

Smartrac is a leading innovator in the development and manufacture of RFID inlays. It has strong research and development capabilities and a proven track record for developing and commercializing effective, high-value and high-quality RFID products. Smartrac is now an Avery Dennison company.

Avery Dennison is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials.

The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio-frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs more than 30,000 employees in over 50 countries.

Source: Company Press Release