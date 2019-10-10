ReZorce is suitable for a wide range of foods and beverages that require oxygen and/or moisture barrier packaging

Image: ReZorce offer barrier properties that company food industry standards. Photo: courtesy of Zotefoams.

UK-based cellular materials group Zotefoams has introduced new fully recyclable barrier packaging materials, ReZorce.

The ReZorce recyclable HDPE mono-materials are designed to offer barrier properties that meet or exceed all food industry standards, as an alternative to composite packaging.

Suitable for a wide range of foods and beverages that require oxygen and/or moisture barrier packaging, ReZorce features a multi-layer structure allowing incorporation of recycled material within the core of the material.

Available for licensing to brand owners and converters, the ReZorce is designed to be compatible with float-sink sorting and HDPE post-consumer recycling stream no. 2.

Zotefoams said that ReZorce showed excellent functional capability following trials, allowing it to replace current versions of potato chip (crisp) packets, laminated paper, pouches and cartons.

The firm noted that the technology involves a multi-layer HDPE film featuring foamed layers, which are said to be critical in providing moisture vapour transmission (MVT) and offer contribute to paper-like feel and fold characteristics.

The tests on oxygen barrier properties on ReZorce films showed they have reduced oxygen transmission rates (OTR) compared to most metallised films currently used in food packaging.

Zotefoams Group CEO David Stirling said: “We believe ReZorce offers a valuable option for packaging products which require barrier properties. The strong negative public perception of plastic is driving huge change in consumer packaging in particular.

“We should all expect plastic to be eliminated or reduced where possible; in applications where it remains the best choice, it should be easy to recycle via mainstream methods,” he says.

“With ReZorce, we are introducing a range of barrier packaging made from foamed HDPE film that competes with existing composite materials, offers high quality print finish and can incorporate recycled content, which is very appealing to the industry at this time.

“Further, the foaming process is consistent with the HDPE float-sorting recycling process and is compatible with kerbside systems, which is very appealing to consumers, local authorities and recycling companies.”