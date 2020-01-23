OpticsBuilder helps optical design teams and CAD users become more productive by providing a new way to build, analyze and share their work.

Zemax launches OpticsBuilder to streamline optomechanical packaging (Credit: PRNewsfoto/Zemax)

Zemax announced OpticsBuilder for SOLIDWORKS, a software solution for companies using OpticStudio that helps improve optomechanical packaging. OpticsBuilder helps optical design teams and CAD users become more productive by providing a new way to build, analyze and share their work. With OpticsBuilder, they can quickly convert optical designs into native SOLIDWORKS parts, analyze how their mechanical packaging impacts the optical performance right inside SOLIDWORKS, and export optical drawings to manufacturing teams.

“The addition of OpticsBuilder to our growing product portfolio, which includes OpticStudio and OpticsViewer, streamlines how optical designs are packaged, analyzed, and shared with engineering teams,” said Dr. S. Subbiah, Chief Executive Officer at Zemax. “Through continuous innovation, Zemax is creating new, more efficient workflows that deliver enhanced team productivity throughout the product lifecycle. By empowering CAD users to quickly import designs and easily understand how their mechanical packaging impacts the optical performance, optical design teams can create better products faster while reducing the tedious back-and-forth needed to get designs right.”

The Need for OpticsBuilder

Turning optical designs into reality means a team of engineers need to coordinate their individual expertise around one common goal. Oftentimes the limiting factor is the time and effort spent to export/convert design data from one tool to another. CAD users spend hours, if not days, converting complete optical designs into the CAD formats that are required by their CAD platform. During optomechanical assembly design, engineers frequently lack the insights they need to analyze how their packaging methods may impact the performance of the optical system. Once the CAD user is finished packaging the optical design, they are often limited by the optical drawing process that requires manual work that is prone to error.

Improved Manufacturability: Better, Faster, Cheaper

OpticsBuilder enables optical engineers and CAD users to increase productivity and work more efficiently by providing the tools needed to build, analyze and share their work. CAD users can quickly start packaging optical designs by flawlessly converting OpticStudio files into CAD. By delivering analysis tools focused on how mechanical packaging impacts optical performance, CAD users find errors early, reduce back-and-forth with Optical Engineers, and avoid expensive prototyping. Additionally, CAD users can easily share ISO compliant optical drawings with manufacturing using an automated push button drawing export tool.

Source: Company Press Release