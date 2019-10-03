The new dual-layered labels, which were created by award-winning Italian design agency Robilant Associati, are designed to be peeled back, unveiling an inside layer of colorful artwork that is unique to each wine

Image: The new Zardetto packaging and updated range. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / Winebow.

LLS (Leonardo LoCascio Selections), a division of Winebow Imports dedicated to premium Italian wines, is excited to announce that Zardetto, a leading producer of Prosecco, has released new packaging and an updated range of wines.

The new dual-layered labels, which were created by award-winning Italian design agency Robilant Associati, are designed to be peeled back, unveiling an inside layer of colorful artwork that is unique to each wine. Surprise phrases on the inside of the peel-away label on the Prosecco DOC Brut and Sparkling Rosé Extra Dry share contemporary Italian expressions, translated into English, that speak to the celebratory lifestyle embodied by Zardetto Prosecco. Additionally, a new proprietary bottle shape was designed for the range, carrying the Zardetto name embossed in glass.

“We are thrilled with the look and feel of the new packaging, particularly the creativity of the labels, which are really striking and unlike anything we’ve seen in the category,” said Ted Campbell, Senior Vice President and General Manager of LLS. “Our ultimate goal is for even more consumers to enjoy and appreciate the quality that Zardetto has always represented.”

Located in the heart of the historic Prosecco territory between Conegliano and Valdobiadene, Zardetto has been a leader in sparkling wine for more than 40 years. Their Proseccos are produced from carefully selected grapes grown on the finest hilltop vineyards, after which Zardetto’s state-of-the-art winery blends modern techniques and traditional practices that result in an acclaimed brut. As one of the first companies to introduce and distribute Prosecco outside Italy, Zardetto continues to offer the global market a wide portfolio of high-quality products.

Zardetto’s updated range consists of: Prosecco DOC Brut ($18), Sparkling Rosé Extra Dry ($18), Conegliano-Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Extra Dry ($25), Conegliano-Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Long Charmat Brut ($30), and Private Cuvée Brut ($13). The Prosecco DOC Brut is also available in 187ml bottles, and the Private Cuvée Brut in keg format.

Prosecco DOCG Extra Dry replaces the former Zeta Prosecco Superiore DOCG Dry, while the DOCG Long Charmat Brut (formerly known as Tre Venti), was renamed to convey greater clarity about its production process; unlike the rest of the range, it is kept on the lees in tank for at least six months prior to bottling – a step which imparts additional complexity and flavor.

Source: Company Press Release