Zanders new barrier paper is suitable fast food applications such as doner kebabs or french fries, bread roll bags, butter wrappers, pizza and confectionery cartons, cookie bags or food labels

Zanbarrier NGR can be used for fast food applications such as doner kebabs or french fries, bread roll bags and butter wrappers (Credit: photosforyou from Pixabay)

Germany-based paper manufacturer Zanders has introduced 100% natural barrier paper for food packaging applications.

The new Zanbarrier NGR product is claimed to provide a 100% natural barrier against oil and grease without applying chemicals, as well as with better density than earlier offerings.\

Zanders’ new barrier paper is 100% biodegradable

The company’s new barrier paper, which is 100% biodegradable, has been produced by using pure virgin fibre.

The Zanbarrier NGR product is manufactured on the company’s 6.6m wide PM3 and an ISEGA certification makes its suitable for direct food contact applications.

Zanbarrier NGR is provided with higher density to make it suitable for expanded applications.

The new natural barrier paper is suitable for forms of flexible food packaging applications, which need oil and grease-resistance and wet-strength.

Zanbarrier NGR can be used for fast food applications such as doner kebabs or french fries, bread roll bags, butter wrappers, pizza and confectionery cartons, cookie bags or food labels.

Zanders food packaging sales manager Michael Berner said: “Excellent opacity combined with outstanding printing and converting properties allow any kind of processing from micro flute to lamination.

“The cellulose fibres are subjected to an incredibly intense grinding process over several refining stages. Treated in this way, the fibres form a tight, strong cross-linked sheet structure thus creating a fully natural barrier to oil and grease.”

In February 2018, Zanders expanded its Zanpack portfolio with the addition of new board grades.

The company is offering one-side and double-coated Zanpack silk with a high basis weight of 450 gsm, while double-side and double-coated Zanpack silk2 with high basis weights of 490gsm and 550gsm.

Zanpack’s new board grades are used in cosmetics and pharmaceutical packaging, as well as confectionery, food and beverages and non-food item applications.