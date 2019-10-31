Zalando boxes are made from 100% recycled materials and shipping bags from 80% recycled plastics

Image: Zalando has committed to eliminate single-use plastics in packaging. Photo: courtesy of Zalando SE.

Zalando, a major European online platform for fashion and lifestyle, has unveiled plans to eliminate the use of single-use plastics in packaging.

By 2023, the company aims to design its packaging to reduce waste and keep materials in use, specifically avoiding the use of single-use plastics.

Zalando said that it has committed to carbon neutrality in its own operations and all deliveries and returns, including self-operated properties, parcel transportation and packaging.

The commitment is part of the company’s “do.MORE,” sustainability strategy, which focuses to create a net-positive impact on people and the planet.

The company’s commitment will help meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement for its own operations ahead of the agreement’s schedule

Zalando’s private label ZIGN has committed to sustainability by spring/summer 2020

Zalando switched to more than 90% renewable energy across all locations in this year. The company already uses the boxes made from 100% recycled materials, shipping bags from 80% recycled plastics and beauty bags from 100% recycled paper.

Zalando’s private label ZIGN has committed to sustainability by spring/summer 2020 and aims to become the company’s own sustainable flagship label. The assortment has been expanded from shoes and accessories to apparel.

All items of the spring/summer 2020 collection will include Zalando’s sustainability flag in the Fashion Store.

Zalando also noted that it will highlight products with the sustainability flag when they meet one of its sustainability criteria that cover social, environmental and animal welfare standards.

In addition, Zalando will apply the principles of circularity and expand the life of at least 50 million fashion products by 2023.

Zalando co-CEO Rubin Ritter said: “The fashion industry is facing sustainability challenges and we know we have been part of the problem. Going forward, our aspiration is to be part of the solution. We see a clear link between acting sustainably and continued commercial success.

“Only those who incorporate sustainability into their business strategy will stay relevant for their customers and we believe that it will be a competitive advantage in the future.”

Recently, UK-based department store chain John Lewis has launched a pilot scheme to encourage a “reduce, re-use and return” mentality for packaging among its customers.