Yum China stated that the new initiatives form part of its packaging strategy to achieve a 30% reduction in non-degradable plastic packaging weight by 2025

Yum China launches plastic reduction and sustainable packaging initiatives. (Credit: Yum China Holdings, Inc.)

Yum China, a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China, has launched a series of plastic reduction and sustainable packaging initiatives across its brands in line with the latest regulations in China.

The new environmentally friendly packaging initiatives are expected to reduce approximately 8,000 tonnes of non-degradable plastics annually starting this year.

Some of the initiatives include replacing existing plastic packaging with paper straws, paper bags, and biodegradable plastic bags.

Yum China, the operator of fast food chain KFC and quick service restaurant brand Pizza Hut, stated that the new initiatives align with its packaging strategy, which aims to achieve a 30% reduction in non-degradable plastic packaging weight by 2025.

Effective from January 2021, all KFC restaurants in mainland China will eliminate the use of plastic straws.

Additionally, more than 90% of KFC restaurants will replace disposable plastic cutlery with wooden cutlery for dine in and takeaway, as part of wider plan to phase out non-degradable plastic bags at KFC restaurants by the end of 2025 in mainland China.

Yum China also plans to phase out non-degradable plastic bags by the end of 2022 at Pizza Hut restaurants in mainland China.

The Pizza Hut restaurants have already eliminated the use of plastic straws.

As of the end of 2020, over 70% of Pizza Hut restaurants in mainland China have replaced existing plastic bags with paper bags or biodegradable plastic bags.

Yum China CEO Joey Wat said: “The new plastic reduction initiatives reinforce our sustainability strategy to drive meaningful change through packaging innovation and reduction.

“In line with our long-term commitment of supporting economic, social and environmental development, we are committed to working with customers, partners, and all other stakeholders to promote a more sustainable future.”