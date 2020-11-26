Innoscentia’s materials will be combined with the Ynvisible display technology for dynamic expiry date label on food packaging

Innoscentia’s materials will be combined with the Ynvisible display to enable real-time quality monitoring of the food. (Credit: Business Wire)

Innoscentia, a sensor technology firm, has partnered with Ynvisible Interactive to fight food waste with printed intelligent expiry date label.

As part of the collaboration, Innoscentia’s materials will be combined with the Ynvisible display technology for dynamic expiry date label on food packaging.

The new solution enables real-time quality monitoring of the food, allowing consumers to detect spoiled food even before the expiry date.

Innoscentia CEO Erik Månsson said that the company joined forces with Ynvisible to fuel the development of its digital sensor labels.

Månsson added: “After recent breakthroughs with our sensors, we are now ready to take the next step to produce a prototype, and we believe Ynvisible to be the optimal partner for this because of their experience and cutting-edge technology within printed displays and electronics.

“The results of the project will hopefully move us a big step closer towards disrupting the current labelling system of food and help us create a more sustainable food value chain in the future.”

The solution will also serve as an alternative to static expiry date estimations to detect spoiled food and reduce food wastage.

Currently, Innoscentia is using Ynvisible’s R&D services for the label development, including system design and adapting the sensor for production with printing processes, at a large scale.

Ynvisible business developer Philip Holgersson said: “To integrate a display into a label for packaging, three things are crucial: low power consumption, which enables wireless powering, flexibility, which enables a label-like form factor, and low cost, which is a must for integration on packages.

“At Ynvisible, we can offer clients tailored R&D services to incorporate our displays into existing products as we have done for Innoscentia.”