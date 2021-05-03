The Fusion C printing press includes Flextreme drying, 100% web inspection, the Intelliprint auto-impression setting and SteadyPrint capabilities

Yellowstone Plastics has installed PCMC’s Fusion C flexographic press. (Credit: Barry-Wehmiller Companies)

US-based flexible packaging supplier Yellowstone Plastics has completed the installation of Fusion C printing press, which is supplied by Paper Converting Machine Company (PCMC).

Located in South Idaho Falls, Idaho, Yellowstone Plastics supplies flexible packaging solutions for produce, frozen foods, and lawn and garden products.

PCMC’s 42-inch and 10-colour Fusion C printing press has commenced production at Yellowstone’s facility in February this year.

Yellowstone Plastics maintenance manager Travis Aicher said: “PCMC was first class in the whole installation process. Everything was calculated and organised. We installed it over the holiday season, and we had the best service we could ever ask for.

“When we ran into minor issues, PCMC responded within 24 hours. Time loss was measured in hours and not days.”

Yellowstone Plastics has boosted the quality and quantity of its product offerings since the installation of the Fusion C printing press, said PCMC.

The Fusion C printing press consists of Flextreme drying, 100% web inspection, the Intelliprint auto-impression setting and SteadyPrint capabilities.

PCMC strategic accounts and western region sales manager Rich Stratz said: “We love receiving positive feedback from our customers regarding our products and service.

“We are honoured to be a part of Yellowstone’s business moving forward for long-term success and growth.”

PCMC has designed the Fusion series to meet the requirements of the competitive printing industry. Its Fusion line of machines said to help minimise the energy requirements by using low power consumption components, designs and operations.

In January last year, US-based flexographic printing services provider Legacy Flexo invested in the second Fusion C flexographic printing press.