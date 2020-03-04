Yakult’s products in Ecolean packages will be offered through the widely popular concept of Yakult sales ladies, offering cool drinks door-to-door and on the streets

Yakult Korea's aseptic beverage launched in Ecolean. (Credit: Ecolean)

Food and beverage manufacturer Yakult has rolled out its first aseptic products in Ecolean Air Aseptic lightweight packages in Korea.

The company has launched two products that are claimed to match health-oriented products with suitable and unique packaging.

Yakult Hyfresh ready-to-drink tea launched in the Ecolean Air Aseptic 125ml package is developed alongside the Pyunkang medical institute, while the Hyfresh ready-to-drink vegetable soup in Ecolean Air Aseptic 200ml packages is a vegetable-based creamy soup.

Yakult Korea marketing manager Jeonghyeon Hong said: “The Ecolean package is the perfect fit for us, since it is lightweight and flexible, yet extremely durable. We have already seen a huge interest from consumers.

“We are developing food and beverage products responding to health concerns in typical modern lives. Marking the launch of our health-oriented ready-to-drink tea, we are addressing the need for self-care. The same can be said about our launch of Hyfresh vegetable soup, bringing an end to health concerns derived from vegetable-poor diets.”

Yakult’s products in Ecolean packages will be accessible through the extensively popular concept of Yakult sales ladies, offering cool drinks door-to-door and on the streets, irrespective of consumer’s destination.

The company’s products will also be available through e-commerce.

The products have been available since November 2019 and will be followed by further launches this year.

Ecolean global sales director Johnny Sajland said: “This also marks Ecolean’s first launch in Korea and we are looking forward to showing consumers the benefits of our lightweight packages – being microwaveable and easy to use.

“Brand owners using lightweight packaging are not only reporting cost savings but also an improved environmen­tal profile and brand image among other advantages.”

