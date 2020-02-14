The REX program will offer a range of remanufactured Xeikon presses providing an attractive and affordable option for printers and converters looking to expand their business with digital applications

Xeikon has launched REX programme to support printers (Credit: vixrealitum from Pixabay)

Xeikon has announced the launch of its REX program supporting printers looking for entry-level, affordable digital production solutions to fulfill their customers’ demands for shorter runs, just-in-time production and customisation.

The investment threshold for professional digital printing solutions can be an issue for smaller companies wanting to step into this new market. The REX program will offer a range of remanufactured Xeikon presses providing an attractive and affordable option for printers and converters looking to expand their business with digital applications.

Jeroen Van Bauwel, director of product management states, ”Xeikon has been offering digital presses into the market for more than 30 years. But often, our customers’ digital business runs faster than their press and after a few years, they already need to re-invest in a faster model. The returned press still has a long lifetime ahead so with our REX program we are remanufacturing these older presses by running them through our factory, implementing all recent updates and upgrading the digital front end to the latest version of our workflow: X-800 6.0. The presses that have gone through the REX program are then offered again into the market at a very attractive investment cost. Through the REX program, we are making our well-known digital presses accessible to converters new to digital, with limited investment budgets. REX stands for Remanufactured, Ecological : Xeikon quality.

Xeikon 3030 REX

Label converters are today investing in digital solutions ranging between 200k€ up to 1.5m€. About 20% of these converters have an investment capacity of up to 300k€. Last year Xeikon introduced its Label Discovery Package, which provided an offer within this range of investment. By adding the 3030 REX to its portfolio, Xeikon is expanding the possibilities for all label converters.

The Xeikon 3030 REX is an entry-level press, which will catapult converters looking to take their first steps into digital immediately into the professional and industrial space. This is a full color digital press with the benefit of opaque white which gives access to health and beauty markets, premium beer and other end-use markets in the label space. The 3030 REX uses Xeikon dry toner technology, certified for food safety, therefore giving access to the significant food label markets. The dry toner is also lightfast allowing converters to address label end-uses requiring durability. The 1200 dpi print resolution ensures converters can also serve the high quality offset label market as well as the flexo quality market. Xeikon’s digital front end, X-800 6.0 is the cherry on the cake, as this can be integrated with existing MIS systems, allow fully automated job preparation and handle complex variable data jobs with ease.

Jeroen Van Bauwel, Xeikon Director of Product Management states, “Beside the benefits of our press technology, a Xeikon investment can be regarded as long term security. When necessary, our presses can be upgraded on-site for speed and width when the business evolves to that need. We believe the Xeikon 3030 REX will stimulate an even faster adoption of digital in the label market. Not forcing converters to make concessions about serving certain markets but addressing 90% of all end-use applications in the label industry. This will be an investment which can grow with their needs over time as their business evolves.”

Source: Company Press Release