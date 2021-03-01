The two new entry-level presses are based on the company’s sixth-generation platform and CHEETAH 2.0 technology

Xeikon has introduced two new digital label presses. (Credit: Xeikon)

Xeikon has expanded its label printing portfolio with the introduction of two new digital label presses such as Xeikon CX30 and Xeikon CX50.

The new entry-level presses have been developed using the company’s sixth-generation platform and CHEETAH 2.0 technology with new generation interfaces and cloud connection to deliver maximum overall equipment effectiveness (OEE).

The new presses are said to be accommodated in the company’s portfolio between the Xeikon 3030 REX and Xeikon 3050 REX entry-level presses and the higher-end Xeikon CX300 and Xeikon CX500.

Xeikon’s new presses are suitable for any label printer operating on middle capacity, which is 20,000-40,000m² or 30,000-55,000 MSI in all end-use segments. Specifically, the presses are more suitable for the pharmaceutical, food, and wine and spirit label sectors.

Both the presses can be upgraded from 20mpm (65ft/min) to 30mpm (98ft/min) with the Xeikon CX300 or Xeikon CX500 for higher speeds.

CHEETAH 2.0 technology is based on the company’s press architecture, which consists of five print stations and a full rotary process with a variable repeat length.

The Xeikon CX30 and Xeikon CX50 presses use the company’s advanced X-800 digital front end for efficiency and full automation.

Xeikon marketing vice president Filip Weymans said: “Part of the Xeikon strategy going forward is to make sure every label printer and converter has the maximum choice to purchase a Xeikon press which can help them drive business growth.

“A successful and cost-effective investment in a digital production solution works best when it is based on expected, realistic print volumes.”

In September last year, Xeikon introduced a new Fusion Embellishment Unit (FEU) for label printers and converters to provide high end, eye-catching entertaining and creative labels for brand owners and designers.