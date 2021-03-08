The Xeikon SX20000 is available for physical and online demonstrations at Xeikon’s Global Innovation Center in Antwerp, Belgium, and is globally commercially available as of Q1 2021

Xeikon introduces new press based on SIRIUS technology. (Credit: Xeikon)

Xeikon has introduced a new addition to its graphic arts and commercial product portfolio with the launch of the Xeikon SX20000 digital colour press.

This is the second duplex press to come to market based on Xeikon’s SIRIUS dry toner technology, and it presents an excellent value proposition for printers looking for a cost-effective machine that will give them superior image quality, perfect registration front to back and exceptional colour quality control. With a high level of application flexibility, this versatile press will suit printers working in the production of high-quality books and direct mail, PoS materials, security print and general commercial print applications. The Xeikon SX20000 is available for physical and online demonstrations at Xeikon’s Global Innovation Center in Antwerp, Belgium, and is globally commercially available as of Q1 2021.

Dimitri Van Gaever, Market Segment Director, states, “In today’s printing world, we all know it’s about delivering value which encompasses quality, performance, sustainability and competitive pricing. With the launch of the Xeikon SX20000, Xeikon is offering printers in the graphic arts and commercial markets an investment opportunity – a press with unequaled capabilities at an attractive investment level. The Xeikon SX20000 has all the innovations of its flagship predecessor, the Xeikon SX30000, which makes it a consistent, reliable all-round performer, able to run at a printing width of 508mm on a broad range of substrates at 1200x3600dpi at speeds of 20m/min (66ft/min) or 1700 B2 sheets/hour. This single-pass, duplex press is geared towards printers looking to streamline and optimise the production of high-value, premium quality print with high coverage content on high-quality papers. On top of that, the Xeikon SX20000 offers scalability with upgrades available in both speed and colour stations. With this new press, we are bringing to market a full rotary machine based on SIRIUS dry toner technology driven by Xeikon’s powerful X-800 workflow for full automation.”

Xeikon has noted the significant resurgence in printed book production in the last couple of years. Book sales have risen sharply due to easy availability through online channels and renewed interest in high-quality books. The rise in demand is stimulating book publishers and printers to look at their business strategies, and many are now choosing quality over speed. With Xeikon’s SX20000 digital colour press, designers and printers have no limitations. Rotary printing makes it simple with perfect registration and imposition on much longer substrates, so no repeat size, fixed sheet format or frame length. This becomes a significant advantage in the finishing department. On this single-pass duplex press, there are no coverage limitations, no special inks – just load the reel on the Xeikon and off it goes – no fine-tuning, no magic, just a quality result!

Xeikon’s strategy is to offer the Xeikon SX20000 as a highly versatile and flexible print production platform, perfect for specialist jobs such as quality targeted direct mail. Many direct mail companies are using high-quality papers for a limited audience as well as the 5th station on the press for brand colours. To develop SIRIUS dry toner technology, Xeikon built on the four major areas of toner development, imaging technology, fusing technology and media conditioning, and every key component impacts on the overall quality result. A ground-breaking and innovative platform, SIRIUS delivers the widest application and substrate range combined with lower running costs and a compelling overall total cost of ownership (TCO) and overall OEE.

Van Gaever concludes, “We believe the launch of the Xeikon SX20000 comes at the right moment in time. Printers looking for a roll-fed machine with maximum efficiencies, a powerful workflow for full colour control and automated imposition plus all the processes necessary to compete, need look no further. Many printers working in the graphic arts and commercial print markets are aware that they need to streamline their operation, reduce their TCO, increase productivity and uptime and also review their equipment. Printers looking for new revenue streams and considering a broader range of applications may be restricted because of printing equipment limitations. Our single-pass duplex press is unique, designed to maximise and deliver market-leading performance and unequaled sustainability. The Xeikon SX20000 has everything and more to guarantee business growth and become the cornerstone of any print business.”

