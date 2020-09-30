The new Xeikon FEU will enable to produce high end, eye-catching entertaining and creative labels for brand owners and designers

Xeikon has introduced new Fusion Embellishment Unit. (Credit: Xeikon)

Digital printing solutions provider Xeikon has expanded its digital equipment label portfolio with the introduction of a new Fusion Embellishment Unit (FEU).

The new Xeikon FEU will enable label printers and converters to provide high end, eye-catching entertaining and creative labels for brand owners and designers.

Xeikon FEU includes advanced digital finishing and embellishment capabilities

Based on MGI technology, the Xeikon FEU features advanced digital finishing and embellishment capabilities.

Xeikon FEU offers UV spot varnish, tactile varnish, foiling, 3D textures and holograms across a range of substrates such as clear on clear, common BOPP and paper facestock up to natural structured papers.

Xeikon FEU will allow label printers to rapidly create new designs for an existing portfolio of wine, premium beer, gourmet food, spirits and health and beauty labels.

The inkjet technology will enable to automatically provide spot UV varnish with or without raised 3D texture effects for any defined label area.

For foiling applications, the digital label area can secure digitally controlled foil with or without raised 3D effects with less complexity compared to analogue.

Xeikon’s FEU, which is a stand-alone solution, allows embellishing printed materials originating from different technologies.

It also holds the capacity to pre-print foil onto substrates, thereby allowing to meet the multiple requirements of the brand-owners for label designs.

In addition, Xeikon FEU can be installed with a semi rotational die-cut unit to offer fully embellished and finished labels.

Xeikon FEU will be available to the customers in Europe and North America from the next month.

Xeikon marketing vice president Filip Weymans said: “In a world of ever-evolving consumerism, we are seeing significant and ongoing changes in behavioural patterns. Consumers are more discerning and brand owners are demanding more from their designers and printers.

“In packaging and retail, there is increasing pressure for creative innovation and higher levels of productivity. To that end, Xeikon is first and foremost addressing the needs of its customers.”

In April this year, Xeikon introduced a new digital label press based on next-generation Cheetah 2.0 technology for label converters.