Worldwide Dispensers, a US subsidiary of British plastics products company DS Smith Plastics, has launched Stackabox Hybrid reusable and collapsible dispensing containers, replacing its entire supply chain of one-way packaging.

Image: DS Smith’s Worldwide Dispensers launches reusable containers. Photo: Courtesy of DS Smith.

Worldwide Dispensers supplies injection moulded plastics taps for the beverage industry.

DS Smith’s US subsidiary has developed the reusable and collapsible dispensing containers to improve efficiencies in its supply chain by replacing one-way packaging with reusable containers to supply moulded parts to clients.

The company faced the challenge of developing a solution compatible with major dispensing systems, and which needed a removable cover with lock, as well as the possibility to hold one plastic bag per box to pack the parts.

Previously, one-way packaging could accommodate around 600 pieces per box. Consequently, the company could transport 300,000 pieces per truck, with 25 pallets of 20 boxes each.

Worldwide Dispensers targets more efficient logistics and lower costs

To ensure more efficient logistics and to save costs, Worldwide Dispensers worked with its injection moulding business segment to develop a more efficient alternative in the form of Stackabox Hybrid.

Stackabox Hybrid has been designed to transport, store and dispense fragile moulded bottles, closures and taps.

Furthermore, Stackabox Hybrid is durable, reusable and collapsible when empty, allowing it to be utilised throughout the production process.

The company said that the removable cover can be locked, and the box can hold a liner, making the dispensing suitable for a range of products.

Compatible with major dispensing systems, Stackabox Hybrid foldable containers allow more flexibility as they can be integrated in any dispensing system, including base dispensing.

The container fits perfectly with DS Smith Plastics, Worldwide Dispensers Supply Cycle logistics’ needs.

One Stackabox Hybrid can hold 4,200 moulded pieces. An optimal load of truck enables 26 Stackaboxes with three boxes in each stack, allowing 330,000 pieces to be transported per truck.

The company said that the new solution offers several advantages, including reduced handling costs, savings in costs, fast ROI and a 10% reduction in the number of trucks on the road, reducing CO2 emissions.

Moreover, the fold ratio minimises warehouse storage costs, and the sturdy construction with smooth internal surfaces allows for easy cleaning, ensuring hygiene for the storage of the caps.

Stackabox Hybrid can be fully recyclable after being used for at least 500 return trips.