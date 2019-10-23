The new plastic bottle dispensing closure is a suitable solution for large water bottle users

Image: DS Smith’s Worldwide Dispensers has developed plastic bottle dispensing closure for water segment. Photo: courtesy of congerdesign from Pixabay.

Worldwide Dispensers, part of DS Smith Plastics, has developed a new plastic bottle dispensing closure to better serve large water bottle users.

The new UpTap closure, which was developed using 48% less plastic, is a suitable solution for large PET juice, oil and water bottles. Initially, the UpTap has been launched for the water segment and later it will be expanded to other sectors.

UpTap is a smooth and no-spill 40 mL/sec pour with the air return tap. The snap-on press tap is also provided with a tamper-evident ring and a three-piece design with no detachable parts.

It can be used with fits market standard 48/41mm bottlenecks and Pantone colour-matching and customisable cap top enables to provide more brand space.

A major water company has already commercialised the new dispensing tap in Western Europe on its 8L reference.

UpTap transforms large bottles into easy to use home water dispensers

Designed to offer more convenience for seniors and children, the big bottle with a new dispensing tap enables single-handed self-service of drinks or liquid food.

Consumers can take a glass of fresh juice or water directly from the fridge without lifting the heavy container, as 5-8L water bottles are typically designed to lay on the side.

The closure hermetically re-seals itself after the user stops pressing the button, enabling to eliminate the risk of spillage and water wastage due to slight opening of the tap.

UpTap enables to make large bottles into easy to use home water dispensers, helping water companies to increase sales by capturing volume from tap water and water cooler markets.

Worldwide Dispensers sales director Anton Donchev said: UpTap brings together the two biggest trends in FMCG right now – convenience and sustainability. We know that shoppers, millennials, care about a brand’s environmental performance.

“UpTap allows brands to improve on sustainability, differentiate, streamline operations and make their customers’ lives easier. This is a perfect example of the ingenuity in design that we champion. Our team developed a product that uses less material upfront, is smaller and has fewer parts for easier recycling.”

In May this year, DS Smith Plastics, Injection Moulding, a business segment of DS Smith, has introduced Loop Ready Packaging (LRP), a new line of packaging options for the customers.